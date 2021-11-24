Saskatchewan begins immunizing children against COVID-19 in Regina and Saskatoon

REGINA — Seven-year-old Corbin Clearihue says his favourite part about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 was getting to meet Spider-Man.

As for the shot itself, "pretty good," he said. No pain felt.

Corbin was in the first group of children in Western Canada to receive Pfizer-BioNTech's pediatric vaccine as Saskatchewan opened clinics in Regina and Saskatoon on Wednesday. Children between the ages of five and 11 in cartoon face masks showed up with parents and grandparents holding one of their hands, toys and stuffed animals in the other.

For some, the day meant a chance to skip school and enjoying celebratory ice cream after the shot.

For parents, it was another step in getting life back to normal.

"We're very social creatures, and now we'll be able to do things we wanted to do, while protecting everyone around us," said Crystal Keir, Corbin's mother. Her son was last in the family to get vaccinated.

The arrival of the pediatric vaccine is helping some parents feel more comfortable about having their children in school or participating in extracurricular activities.

Melissa Potter from Regina has been keeping her six-year-old daughter, Charlee Potter, at home. Potter said there have been too many COVID-19 scares in Charlee's classroom when other kids picked up the virus.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has said children under 12 account for the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections.

Potter said the vaccination means they can visit family in Alberta.

"She is the fifth child I have and the only one who hadn't been able to get it," Potter said.

"This will boost our sense of security. She knows it's going to benefit her and everyone around her."

Some parents said they'd been talking to their children for over a year about the vaccine.

"We had a talk about it, and how it works and what they're going to put in his body," said Ryan Campbell, who took his son Ryker, 6, to get vaccinated.

"He's had his flu shots, and we've had similar conversations, and they've gone well ... he understands what he signed up for and what he's going to get."

The conversations have served the Campbell family well. When they told Ryker he had an appointment booked, he was excited. He said that once he is fully vaccinated, he plans to go to Chuck E. Cheese.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends an interval of at least eight weeks between the first and second doses for a better immune response. However, Saskatchewan has said the second dose can be administered as early as 21 days after the first, depending on parental preference.

More clinics are to open in smaller centres in the province Thursday.

Premier Scott Moe said Tuesday that more than 12,000 appointments for youngsters had been booked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press