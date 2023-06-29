Saskatchewan bargaining committee proposes 7 per cent pay raise for teachers

REGINA — A bargaining committee made up of Saskatchewan government officials and school board representatives is proposing a pay raise for teachers.

The Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee says it's offering a seven-per-cent pay increase over three years for educators in the province.

The proposal would see a three per cent increase this year, followed by a two per cent increase in 2024 and another two per cent increase in 2025.

The committee says the deal is fair and recognizes the work of teachers.

It says the current agreement expires in August and it will continue to bargain in good faith with the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation union.

The committee is made up of government officials and members of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press