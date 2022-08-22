Saskatchewan alleges federal employees illegally taking water samples from farmers

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Party government says it wants an explanation from Ottawa after federal employees allegedly took water samples from farmers' lands without permission.

Jeremy Cockrill, the minister responsible for the province's Water Security Agency, says last week three land owners in southern Saskatchewan had unannounced visits from federal employees.

He says during each separate instance the employees, who arrived in black Government of Canada vehicles, took samples from dugouts without the landowners' permission.

Cockrill has sent a letter to federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault asking for an explanation while referencing the province's trespassing act.

Cockrill says he cited the act because he wants the federal government to be aware that arrests are possible if federal employees enter private property without permission.

Guilbeault's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press