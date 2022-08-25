Saskatchewan And Alberta Forecast To Lead Economic Growth In Canada

Elevated prices for oil and natural gas will result in the western provinces of Saskatchewan and

Alberta leading economic growth in Canada through 2024, according to a new forecast from

The Conference Board of Canada.

In a new report on provincial economies, the not-for-profit think tank says Saskatchewan will

lead the country with real GDP growth of 7.6% this year, while Alberta is expected to grow

4.9%.

Oil and gas prices will continue to drive economic growth in Saskatchewan and Alberta through

2024, according to the Conference Board. Saskatchewan will also benefit from higher prices for

commodities such as wheat and potash.

Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to also benefit once oil production in that province

restarts in 2023.

Ontario and British Columbia’s economies are forecast to get a boost from a resurgence in

manufacturing going forward.

However, an aging population is expected to continue weighing on the economy of Quebec, and

reversals in remote work will likely lead to an outmigration of people from Nova Scotia and New

Brunswick.