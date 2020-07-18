Sask. sidewalk concert series bring artists to resident's driveways

This is a feature in the Good News Saskatchewan series. You can see all the stories at cbc.ca/lovesk.

As Katie Morgan stepped onto the asphalt stage with two band mates and started to sing, she felt like a kid again. The performance in Yorkton, Sask., was the 17-year-old artist's first in a long time.

It wasn't to a large crowd, but that's kind of the point. Morgan was the first performer in the Yorkton Sidewalk Concert Series. The series looks to bring artists to people so they can step out of their homes and enjoy a short concert.

"Everyone was super supportive," Morgan said. "They were really excited to have entertainment, pop music, and I'm very glad I did it. It was a great experience."

Morgan played for 30 minutes as onlookers snapped pictures and chatted in their respective household groups — all at a physical distance.

"Being able to perform after so long felt so stress relieving," she said. "I love just going up and just singing and just making people happy."

Submitted by Tonia Vermette

Morgan performed in two neighbourhoods on July 9, 2020. The series was organized by the Yorkton Arts Council and administrator Tonia Vermette.

"People were pretty enthused," Vermette said. "They've been missing the concerts that they normally go to and all of the summer events like festivals and outdoor concerts."

Vermette said the tricky thing is keeping the crowd safe. She said they only have 30 minute concerts, as after 30 minutes people that aren't residents of the block start wanting to form on the sidewalks.

It was just nice to hear music again that's not coming out of your speaker on your phone. - Tonia Vermette

Vermette said she received messages from people who watched from their homes saying "Thank you" and "You seriously have no idea as to how much I needed that."

"I think it just gives them a little lift in their spirits because they've been kind of depressed that there's nothing that they can go out and do," Vermette said. "It was just nice to hear music again that's not coming out of your speaker on your phone."

More performances are planned for the summer. The other performers taking part are Angus Vincent, Jackie Guy and Marc Holt. The series is funded by Saskatchewan Lotteries, so artists will be paid for their time and talent, she said.

"A lot of the performers just had all of their gigs are cancelled for the whole summer, like they have nothing," she said.

"So they're all kind of stuck at home trying to figure out ways to be creative with music and not to get too down about the future. This is just an opportunity for them to get out there and perform and have a little bit of money in their pocket again."

For future concerts, Vermette said Yorkton residents should remember the concerts are only for the homeowners around the hosts' house.

Morgan hopes the concerts inspire people to support local musicians in the future.

"I've felt the struggle sometimes," she said. "With this whole pandemic and music, I really hope that people now can really just appreciate live music and what it means to performers."

The province is allowing live music gigs as of July 17, 2020, if the provincial health guidelines are followed. Morgan said she hopes to be booked for shows soon and until then, will enjoy the small concerts.

"It really was a very positive experience in a negative time and I'm just really happy that people came out to appreciate music."