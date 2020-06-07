Sask. schools, communities get creative to safely celebrate the Class of 2020

Like most events across Saskatchewan, traditional graduation ceremonies were forced to cancel this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, that didn't stop the province's 2020 graduates from celebrating their accomplishments — thanks to a little help from their schools and communities.

Preeceville's distanced outdoor ceremony, grad parade

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When it was first announced that schools across Saskatchewan would remain closed for the rest of this academic year, the Town of Preeceville, located in the northeast part of the province, knew it had to step in.

"[High school graduates] won't be able to have what they normally would in a graduation ceremony, but we just felt as a community, it was very crucial for them to know that they are important," said Andrea Tonn, the town's recreational director.

While laying in bed one night, mulling over ideas on how to mark the occasion, Tonn came up with an idea: a graduation video.

The next morning, she called up Saskatchewan videographer Thom Hamilton of Whitetail Films, who's well known in the community for filming weddings.

After a brainstorming session, they settled on a plan: there would be an outdoor graduation ceremony, followed by a Main Street "presentation of the grads" — and all of it would be caught on camera. The end result, a graduation video, would be projected onto Preeceville's grain elevator during a viewing party later in the summer.

"It's never going to replace their traditional ceremony, but they'll have something to hold onto for years to come," Hamilton said.

On Friday morning, Hamilton, with the help of a local guide, drove to 14 graduates' homes — both in town and out in the country — to capture them at the start of their graduation day.

In the evening, he also filmed as graduates safely lined up in their vehicles during a physically-distanced outdoor graduation ceremony, before they paraded down Main Street to show off their formal wear.

Story continues

"It's been a really, really positive thing [for the community] — especially at this time," said Tonn. "In this type of crisis, I feel very fortunate and I think that everyone has felt that way."

Cando's adjusted traditional grad celebration

Submitted by Lorraine Stenerson

With only five high school graduates in the northwest Saskatchewan village of Cando, the school was able to keep part of its traditional graduation ceremony, after a few adjustments.

Teachers still decorated the gymnasium the way they normally would, but instead of having all students and their families gather at once, they each had a one-hour time slot.

During that time, while following physical distancing restrictions, graduates were able to put on their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas, awards and scholarships. If they had speeches prepared, they were able to read those aloud as well.

Submitted by Lorraine Stenerson

"I did my photos, got to walk across the stage getting [my] diploma ... it was really great," said Grade 12 graduate Blaze Wuttunee. "It feels inspiring that staff would make such a good effort for us to have a grad ceremony and make it safe."

"To be brutally honest, we weren't going to let this pandemic stop us from celebrating our Class of 2020," said Sarah L'Hoir, the vice-principal at Cando Community School. "There's a beginning and a middle and an end to everything."

Gravelbourg hangs grad banners down main drag

Normally in Gravelbourg, the southwest Saskatchewan community would celebrate its high school graduates with a morning scroll ceremony followed by an evening banquet.

However, when the pandemic axed those plans a couple of months ago, the local school decided to team up with the town to hang banners of graduates down its main street.

Gravelbourg Rec/Facebook

Trish Alexander, the principal of École Gravelbourg School, calls it "a win-win."

"[Graduates] get to be highlighted downtown with their pictures — so it's kind of like they're superstars for the next few weeks — and it was another way of connecting with them through the community," she explained.

"Not only are we proud of them and wanting to show we care about their accomplishments and achievements, but it was a way for the community to share their graduation with them."

"They get to have a moment where they get to hold their head high," added Casandra Rushinko, the town's manager of sport, culture and recreation.

Gravelbourg Rec/Facebook

In a month or two, when the banners are taken down, students will be able to keep them as mementos, Alexander noted.

The town and school are currently in talks to make these graduation banners an annual tradition.

Sask. grads help organize nationwide virtual prom

Along with graduation ceremonies, the proms that typically follow were also widely cancelled this year.

To make up for that, high school seniors across Canada joined forces to hold a "virtual prom."

"I think students should know that doing what you can is better than doing nothing." – Mischa Miller, Class of 2020 graduate and virtual prom organizer

On May 22, around 10,000 graduates from across the country tuned into a live stream while video chatting their classmates in their grad dresses and tuxes.

With a DJ, celebrity appearances and giveaways, Regina Grade 12 organizer Mischa Miller said it felt like the next best thing.

"I hope that [2020 graduates] take away that even though we're in a pretty bad situation and it feels like everything was taken away from you, there are still things that you can do to make it seem better," she explained after the event.

"I think students should know that doing what you can is better than doing nothing."

Submitted by Cadderly Kingsbury

Ahead of the virtual prom, Saskatoon Grade 12 organizer Cadderly Kingsbury told CBC News she hoped it would offer students some comfort.

"Grad is usually the closure of your high school career," she said. "Hopefully with this we can get some closure, some celebration — some happiness in this normally bleak time."

Sask. university students embrace virtual convocation

It's not just high school graduates missing out on the big celebration — university students don't get their traditional ceremony this year either.

Because of COVID-19, the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has moved its convocation festivities online.

The school has created a landing page for graduates, with stories, speeches and messages of good luck.

"The big part is that we got our degree — that's what we paid the money for." – Webster Fox, a 2020 education graduate from the University of Regina

Angela Gjurichanin is convocating with a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from the U of S.

While grateful the university is still honouring her accomplishments, she said it's disappointing knowing she'll never walk across the stage.

Submitted by Angela Gjurichanin

"As a vocalist, I got to sing O Canada for a couple of convocations for other students, so when I first saw what a convocation ceremony looked like, I just thought to myself, 'I can't wait for this to happen for me,' but unfortunately it will not," Gjurichanin explained.

As someone who's generally shy, University of Regina (U of R) education graduate Webster Fox said he's relieved all eyes won't be on him.

"I'm content," he said. "The big part is that we got our degree — that's what we paid the money for."

Down the road, when restrictions slowly ease, Fox said he plans to gather with his fellow graduates to take some group photos.

Like the U of S, all of the U of R's graduation festivities have moved online this spring.

The school has created a virtual yearbook and "electronic swag," which includes photo filters and backgrounds for graduates on social media.