Sask Rivers board discusses management and assessment of risks

Local Journalism Initiative
·3 min read

After close to two years, trustees of the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division got their first look at the division’s new risk management criteria.

Enterprise Risk Management is a system for a large organization to identify, manage and report on significant risks. Education director Robert Bratvold outlined the system in a report for the board.

“You think about those big, large scale 30,000 foot perspective things that might prevent the board from reaching its goals in its Strategic Plan,” Bratvold said. “You take a look at those large, big scale sorts of things and you analyze how likely is that risk to happen, and if it did happen what would be the impact. Then, once you have got that sorted out, then you figure what is our appetite for risk and how much can we tolerate.”

The report is generated through exercises by Senior Administration. Risks to the school division are identified and ranked by individual members of the Senior Administration team for both the likelihood and the impact of the risk. These are then discussed and processed into a risk matrix.

An example of a catastrophic risk is something that impacts revenue by more than $1 million. Meanwhile, an insignificant risk, the lowest level, would impact revenue by less than $50,000.

“We are not living in a perfect world so there are always all kinds of risks you just have to live with,” Bratvold said. “We have to decide what do we live with and accept as just a risk … and what risks do we say, ‘that's significant’ and ‘do we need to take some specific actions.’ Then, how do you determine the impact of those actions.”

Brtavold said that the division has been growing in understanding and experience with risk management for nearly two years. These plans and mitigation reports were shared for the first time at the most recent meeting. Bratvold informed the Board that this is important work, but also a learning process for the Senior Administration Team.

“This is the first formal report to the board around the top risks facing our system and the actions that we are taking to minimize those and prevent those,” he explained.

The presentation started at large scale and broke down into smaller scale understanding of the risks that the division faces.

“There is a risk that power will go out in the winter in a school, pipes will freeze and the school will flood, so when you think about that, that might be something that prevents the board from reaching its strategic objectives. Probably that is something that you want to prepare for and prevent in a management kind of way,” he explained.

Sometimes the risks exist and are taken care of through the way the system operates.

“That risk of pipes freezing wouldn't make that top broad list. It is something that we just manage according to regular operations. We have checks on schools and we monitor the condition of pipes and all of that kind of stuff. It is not analyzed as a high-level risk it just manages as a regular operational process.”

The Board is committed to risk monitoring and mitigations for lower level risks and reporting and mitigation for higher level risks.

Bratvold said the conversation was an interesting one for the board.

“I think most people aren't interested in the depth, but I think it's really important for the public to know that our school division is carefully monitoring and looking after those high level risks,” he explained. “Not all organizations do and they can in trouble for that. It's good for the public to know and be assured that our board is looking after those risks carefully.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

Latest Stories

  • Teacher reveals reality of 'poop buckets' in classrooms after school shootings

    Teacher reveals reality of 'poop buckets' in classrooms after school shootings

  • P.E.I. sees record growth, but Islanders are leaving at the highest rate in decades

    The most recent population report from Statistics Canada shows a strangely paradoxical trend for P.E.I. The province grew 4.3 per cent in 2022, adding more than 7,000 residents, bringing the total population to 173,954 as of Jan. 1. It is easily the fastest-growing province in Canada, at a time when the country itself is experiencing record growth. P.E.I. population But at the same time, people are leaving the Island at a pace not seen since 1981. Almost 4,200 people left the Island for other pr

  • Britain is becoming an appalling country in which to bring up children

    Until I looked into the tragic case of Ruth Perry, the headteacher who took her own life after receiving an “inadequate” Ofsted rating, I hadn’t realised that the regulator automatically downgrades a school if there is a concern over “safeguarding”.

  • Turpel-Lafond returns honorary degree granted by Simon Fraser University in B.C.

    Officials at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., have accepted the return of an honorary degree awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge and law professor whose claims of Indigenous ancestryhave been discredited. A statement from SFU president Joy Johnson says Turpel-Lafond opted to return the 2016 award after the university told her it was under review. Johnson says the school had received requests to review the degree in relation to "the importance of Indigenous identity and

  • Teachers can be heard shushing their crying students in 911 calls to Nashville police as a shooter opened fire in their school

    In the 911 calls from the Nashville school shooting, a student can be heard telling his teacher he wanted to "go home" between sobs.

  • Miley Cyrus' Nonprofit Takes On Wisconsin School's Ban Of Dolly Parton Duet

    Happy Hippie Foundation gave a warm message to students after officials said Cyrus and Parton's LGBTQ-inclusive song "could be deemed controversial."

  • A college in upheaval: War on 'woke' sparks fear in Florida

    SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Professors at the New College of Florida are using personal email because they’re afraid of being subpoenaed. Students are concerned, too. Some fear for their physical safety. Many worry their teachers will be fired en masse and their courses and books will be policed. It’s increasingly hard to focus on their studies. For years, students have come to this public liberal arts college on the western coast of Florida because they were self-described free thinkers. Now they fin

  • Lawmakers propose many changes to K-12 education. Here is what you need to know

    From school board term limits to gender-specific bathrooms, pronouns, teaching Black history and much more, the Florida Legislature considers an array of changes.

  • Political Cronies and Thugs Are the Winners in DeSantisworld

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Shutterstock/Wikimedia CommonsGet more news and opinions in the twice-daily Beast Digest newsletter. Don’t miss the next big story, sign up here.Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) is in the midst of a Cinderella run in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, reaching the Final Four in its first tournament appearance in more than two decades—a historic achievement for a school that is a “mid-major” in college sports. But those feel-g

  • Georgia Tech Football Coach Brent Key Makes Emotional Plea After Nashville Shooting: 'Do Something'

    "If this one thing I say helps somebody else have the guts to stand up and say something, then maybe somebody will have the guts to stand up and do something," Key said during a press conference

  • Schools should not have gender neutral toilets, suggests Kemi Badenoch

    Kemi Badenoch has suggested schools should not have gender neutral toilets as she insisted privacy was “the key thing” for pupils.

  • Edmond Public Schools’ quarantine protocols violated students’ rights, Oklahoma Supreme Court rules

    Edmond Public Schools’ quarantine protocols violated students’ rights, Oklahoma Supreme Court rules

  • North Dakota governor vetoes transgender pronouns bill

    The state Senate voted 37-9 to override the veto Thursday afternoon, just hours after Gov. Doug Burgum's office announced his decision. The House, which will convene Friday, must still vote on the override, The Bismarck Tribune reported. If the bill became law, public school teachers and employees would be barred from using a transgender student's preferred pronoun unless they have permission from the student's parents as well as a school administrator.

  • Freeburg school principal to resign, saying some people ‘terrorize our school community’

    “A few in our school, on our Board, and in our community are choosing to terrorize our school community, instead of building our school and helping our students,” the resignation letter says.

  • Province considered buying back former Moncton High School

    The New Brunswick government considered, but ultimately opted against, buying back the former Moncton High School building to reopen it as a school. The landmark building on Church Street closed in 2015, and the property was later sold to a company that intended to convert it to leasable commercial space. Morgan Bell, a spokesperson for the province's education department, confirmed it considered "reclaiming" the building for a school. "However, due to the significant amount of investment that w

  • Teachers working 60 hour weeks 'being driven out of the profession', leaked report says

    A leaked government report has revealed some teachers are working 60 hours or more a week, with a quarter considering leaving the profession altogether because of the "unacceptable" high workload. The findings from a survey conducted by the Department for Education (DfE), and seen by Sky News, said eight in ten were working upwards of 40 hours, while 22% worked 60 hours a week or more. There was also criticism of the current schools inspection regime, with 63% of teachers and leaders saying it did not provide "a fair assessment of school performance".

  • GECDSB announces land purchase and plans for new elementary school in Lakeshore

    The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has purchased land in Lakeshore it will use to build a new elementary school. Located at 1469 County Rd. 22, east of Rourke Line Road and north of Girard Drive, the school built on the 2.3-hectare plot of land will help alleviate some pressure on other schools in the area, the board said in a news release Thursday. The school, which will accommodate 582 students, comes amid recent population growth in the area and "will relieve some of the

  • DeSantis is more than anti-'woke.' He just delivered universal school choice to Florida.

    After years of COVID-related school shutdowns and a focus on leftist ideology at schools, frustrated parents have started demanding new options.

  • Teacher accused of using racial slurs toward students now suspended, TN district says

    A video shared on social media shows the teacher arguing with students about the use of the racial slur.

  • New DLC begins hiring process in Saskatchewan

    The Government of Saskatchewan announced on Tuesday that the new provincial online school, the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (Sask DLC), has started its recruitment drive and is seeking to fill up to 90 teaching positions. The Sask DLC will employ around 150 educators with roughly 60 teachers to be transferred from the Sun West School Division and the remainder to be hired directly. Staffing opportunities will be available for work at the main office in Kenaston as well as at the ot