Sask. RCMP says Const. Shelby Patton's firearm was holstered, eyewitness account false

A police statement published Thursday morning said two people who claimed they witnessed the death of an on-duty RCMP officer had provided a false account to CBC. (Stuart Forster/Shutterstock - image credit)

Saskatchewan RCMP say two people who claimed they were witnesses to Const. Shelby Patton's death on June 12 shared a false account with CBC.

CBC contacted the two people Thursday morning. They then admitted they had fabricated the story they told to the reporter.

CBC interviewed the couple at the scene in Wolseley, Sask., where police say Patton died on duty after being hit by a stolen truck. Two people face charges including manslaughter and possession of stolen property in relation to Patton's death.

The couple told CBC News they had witnessed the incident from their apartment, which they said overlooked the scene.

RCMP said in a statement Thursday morning that investigators conducted an interview with two people who spoke with CBC News and claimed they witnessed Patton's death.

Police said investigators determined the two people were not in Wolseley when the incident took place, but were in Wolseley afterward.

Police said investigators determined the witness's apartment had no clear view of where the incident took place.

CBC

GRAPHIC | What RCMP have released about the incident that led to Const. Patton's death

Investigators also determined Patton's gun did not leave its holster, as the witnesses had claimed, police said.

CBC removed the account and published an editor's note in the story where the two people's interview had been shared.

"The couple expressed shock and emotion at what they say they had witnessed," the note said. "At that time, we had no reason to doubt their story."