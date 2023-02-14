Sask. RCMP explain why no emergency alert was issued after deadly break-in

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 310-RCMP, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or 911 in an emergency. (CBC - image credit)

Saskatchewan RCMP explained its decision not to send out an alert following a deadly break-and-enter — in which suspects allegedly stole a firearm and a vehicle — in eastern Saskatchewan early Friday morning.

In a news release Monday, Mounties said a number of factors are used to determine whether an emergency alert is issued to the general public.

"The Saskatchewan RCMP's decision to issue a civil emergency alert for a dangerous person is situationally based. Not every homicide or serious investigation will result in an emergency alert being issued," the release stated.

Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called shortly after 4 a.m. CST Friday about a break-in and suspicious death at a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask.

Mounties found a 34-year-old man from the rural municipality of Fertile Belt, who lived in the house, dead at that location. Police determined the man was shot and are investigating the case a homicide.

An injured woman at the scene, who was sent for medical attention, has since been released from hospital.

Police said three men broke into the home, stole at least one firearm and the home owner's vehicle, then fled. The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned and in flames on a nearby grid road.

According to Mounties, they did not have specific information on the suspects nor the vehicle at the time of the incident to issue an emergency alert.

"Generally speaking, investigators will consider if there is an imminent ability, intent and means for someone to cause serious/significant bodily harm or death to others. We also must provide instructions for the public to act upon," the RCMP release read.

"We have to consider: where would an emergency alert be issued and what would we ask the public to look for?"

Mounties added the considerations and discussions are "fluid and ongoing" during the course of an investigation and unfolding incidents.

Police noted that officers physically went to individual homes in the area of the break-in to check on peoples' well-being and notify them about the incident.

Four nearby schools were placed under hold-and-secure, which is a protocol implemented when there is an emergency outside, but unrelated to, a school. Two nearby First Nation communities also implemented lockdowns.

Suspect sketches were prepared soon after the incident and released to media on Feb. 12.

Investigators follow-up on 'multiple tips'

On Monday, RCMP stated investigators are following up on multiple tips received after the release of those suspect sketches. This includes conducting interviews, collecting and analyzing evidence and surveillance footage, police said.

RCMP released descriptions of the three men they believe to be involved in the incident Sunday.

The first is estimated to be in his 20s, about six feet two inches tall, and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds with a slender build. He was wearing a black beanie hat and a dark-coloured work jacket with a light-coloured "sherpa" liner, according to police.

Police say he had a thin neck warmer covering his face, but may have a lower stomach tattoo and has either a piercing, scar or is missing hair on his left eyebrow.

The second suspect is believed to be older than the first, about five feet 11 inches tall and about 210 pounds. He also had a face covering — a black balaclava — and had what police called a sparsely haired moustache.

The man also had a small pointed tattoo near the corner of his left eye — police say it could have been a tear drop or arrow — and another tattoo partially visible under the balaclava near the top of his left cheekbone.

The third suspect is shorter than the other two men but weighed about up to 240 pounds. His face was also covered by a thin neck warmer and he was wearing a beanie hat. Police say he was wearing a hoodie without a zipper believed to be from the Red Dragon Apparel brand.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 310-RCMP, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or 911 in an emergency.