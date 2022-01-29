Sask. Premier says province will end proof of vaccine policy in 'not-too-distant future'

·1 min read
On Saturday Scott Moe published a written statement on Twitter, supporting the call to end the federal vaccine mandate affecting cross-border truckers. (The Canadian Press - image credit)
According to Saskatchewan's premier, the province will end the current proof of negative test and proof of vaccination policy "in the not-too-distant future."

Scott Moe made this announcement in a message on Twitter in connection with rallies being held across the country against a federal policy that requires truck drivers entering Canada from the United States to be fully vaccinated.

This is the second time within a week that the premier of Saskatchewan has made a public comment about the potential removal of the provincial proof of vaccination policy in the near future.

Earlier this week, Moe told a CJME/CKOM radio host that he thought requiring proof of vaccination had "for the most part run its course."

In his statement on Saturday, the premier voiced his support for the rallies' call to end the cross-border ban on unvaccinated truckers.

"Vaccination is not reducing transmission," said Moe.

"An unvaccinated trucker does not pose any greater risk of transmission than a vaccinated trucker."

More to come.

