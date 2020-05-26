Sask Polytechnic taking two-pronged approach to fall semester

Students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic will be learning in new ways this fall, with a mixture of online and in-person classes.

Other post-secondary institutions in the province, including the University of Regina and University of Saskatchewan, are planning to work virtually in the fall.

That simply isn't possible for all classes at Sask Polytechnic, said Has Malik, the VP academic and provost.

"We've identified … which courses can lend themselves to online," Malik said. "If you're a machinist or a welder you need to obviously come in and do a welding session."

All sessions that can be done online will be, including theory and minimally hands-on pieces, Malik said. He said the school is working in partnership with the apprenticeship commission on the trade courses and the majority will be a combination of in-person and online.

Malik said the school is going to be staying within provincial guidelines for physical distancing and are drafting up the in-person labs to make sure there is the required space.

Amit Raj/Google Maps

Malik said that in the beginning of the pandemic, it was a scramble to transfer all curriculum online. At the same time, he said, some were already trying out online teaching and were able to move quickly.

"The health programs, for instance, use a lot of stimulation work — virtual reality," he said. "That's ongoing work."

He said virtual reality allows health students to observe in a 360-degree view of an operating theatre, pick up skeletons and more.

Malik said the biggest challenge for the school has been managing the unknown.

"How long is this going to go on for? We don't know those pieces," he said. "The other part is just ensuring that we have all the protocols in place."

Malik said the school will screening students, instructors and anyone entering the campus weekly for symptoms of COVID-19.