Sask. oversight body investigating after person seriously hurt in police custody in Regina

Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an incident in east Regina that left a person in police custody seriously hurt. (Shutterstock - image credit)

Saskatchewan's independent police oversight body is investigating after a person was seriously hurt while in police custody Tuesday afternoon in Regina.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. CST, the Regina Police Service sent out a news release saying its officers were "holding a scene" in the 2600 block of East Riverbend Drive. It also noted the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was engaged.

About 15 minutes later, SIRT confirmed on Twitter that its investigators were looking into the incident, noting that "an individual sustained a serious injury" while in Regina police and RCMP custody.

As of Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST, no further details about the case had been released.