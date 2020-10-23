Sask. 'needs improvement' on jurisdictional disputes: U of S lecturer

Jurisdictional disputes involving multiple levels of government are wide-ranging, costly and often lead to major changes.

But Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron says they're felt the most at the community level.

"It's a matter of life or death, it really is," Cameron said.

"You're damaging that individual youth or person by saying 'that's not our responsibility,' or 'that's your responsibility. It's a federal jurisdiction or that's a provincial jurisdiction.' No. It's not. It's a human jurisdiction."

University of Saskatchewan lecturer Kathy Walker said it's often society's most vulnerable people — women and children — who are the victims in jurisdictional disputes.

She said she's seen a pattern of Saskatchewan intervening and claiming jurisdiction when there's benefits for the province, while absolving itself when claiming jurisdiction would require it to provide services to Indigenous people here.

"I think the primary motivation behind it is that the province does not want to recognize the inherent Indigenous and treaty rights of Indigenous people," Walker said.

"[The province] kind of manoeuvers just to see what's in its best interest on a political basis, kind of on an issue-by-issue basis."

Walker said that although the inherent and treaty rights of Indigenous people in Saskatchewan and Canada are constitutionally protected, and case law has addressed the issue numerous times, she's seen the province take matters to court time and time again.

She said overall, the province needs improvement when it comes to engaging in jurisdictional disputes.

Past and present disputes

The introduction in 2018 of the Cannabis Act, which gave provinces responsibility over sales and distribution including where and how cannabis is sold, sparked some manoeuvering toward a jurisdictional dispute.

Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation opened a cannabis store on-reserve weeks after legalization, saying it was asserting its treaty right to health.

Band membership voted on a community-created cannabis act and opened the shop without a permit from the province.

Then-justice minister Don Morgan called for the store to be shut down and said it was operating outside of the provincial cannabis regulations.

Last year, Morgan called on the federal government to "take steps" to close down cannabis stores on-reserve.

Muscowpetung took the province to court over the matter. A request to the band for comment and update on the court situation did not get a response as of publication of this story.

Cameron said the onset of COVID-19 also sparked a new round of discussion around jurisdiction.

He said First Nations people were left out of the discussion when the federal government allocated money directly to the provinces to "reopen the economy."

