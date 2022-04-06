Sask. looking at National Advisory Committee recommendation about 2nd booster shots, says health minister

Canada&#39;s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is strongly recommending the &#39;rapid deployment&#39; of second COVID-19 booster shots for seniors aged 80 and up. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images - image credit)
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is strongly recommending the 'rapid deployment' of second COVID-19 booster shots for seniors aged 80 and up. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images - image credit)

On Tuesday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended the "rapid deployment" of second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines for some people in Canada, but Saskatchewan has not yet decided if it will offer such doses to more residents.

In its statement, NACI says provinces and territories should quickly distribute second booster doses for seniors aged 80 and up, along with people living in long-term care and other congregate settings.

The organization also suggests considering second COVID-19 booster shots for adults aged 70 to 79.

"There's a process just like every other time that there was a recommendation … from NACI," said Saskatchewan Minister of Health Paul Merriman.

"It goes to our clinicians. They make a decision around their table and then provide a recommendation. That process usually takes a week or so."

In Saskatchewan, only some people considered to be at high risk — such as stem cell and organ transplant recipients –—are currently eligible for a fourth dose (which would be a second booster dose) three months after their third shot.

Residents of long-term care, special care and personal care homes are eligible for a second booster shot in the province, but have to wait five months between their third and fourth COVID-19 vaccine, the provincial government says on its website.

Virologist explains difference between influenza and COVID-19 vaccines

In NACI's statement, the advisory body stressed the need to prevent "protection against severe disease potentially decreasing over time following the first booster dose" and mitigate the risk of highly transmissible variants.

Alyson Kelvin, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan, told CBC immunity seems to wane between five and six months after a COVID-19 vaccination.

"This is similar to what we see for the seasonal influenza vaccine," she said.

"We only get the influenza vaccine on a yearly basis because the virus is seasonal, with cases rising only in the winter months. SARS-CoV-2 is currently a consistent problem, suggesting the need for an alternative boost schedule."

In other countries like the United States, officials have already authorized a fourth dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for everyone 50 years of age and older.

"It's very important to get that booster," said Merriman. "Right now, I'm very much encouraging people just to go out and get their third dose."

Not everyone needs a 4th shot at this point, says SHA doctor

Saskatchewan health-care professionals have already started giving second booster shots to some vulnerable groups. The NACI recommendations are in line with that, said Dr. Cory Neudorf, professor in the department of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, and interim senior medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Experts might decide to expand the demographics of who should fourth dose recipients, he added.

However, he doesn't see a need at this point to provide a second booster shot to everyone in the province.

"More data is being collected ongoing," Neudorf said.

"There may come a time this year when the fourth dose is needed for the rest of the population as well."

LISTEN | Dr. Cory Neudorf spoke with host Stefani Langenegger on The Morning Edition:

Only half of population in Sask. has received first booster shot

In Saskatchewan all residents 12 years and older are currently eligible to get one booster shot.

However, many people seem not to have done that.

Only 51.3 per cent of the population 18 years and older have received at least one booster, according to the province's last COVID-19 statistics, which cover the period ending March 26.

Looking at all residents 12 years and up, 47.8 per cent received at least one booster vaccine, the report says.

Experts and politicians in the province are advocating for people to get their third shot, especially in the light of a potential sixth wave and the seemingly more transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA.2.

"Our biggest issue right now, quite frankly, is getting third doses into people," said Neudorf.

"There's a little bit of residual protection after just two doses. But if it's been, you know, five, six months since that, a lot of that protection is gone."

He said the public can help avoid another jump in cases in Saskatchewan by being careful, wearing a mask indoors and getting their first booster shot.

Joseph Blondeau, head of clinical microbiology at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital and the University of Saskatchewan, agreed with Neudorf about the role the public plays when it comes to the spread of COVID-19.

"We've stalled in regards to our booster doses," he said.

"I think that there is value in boosting the antibody levels of the population as we continue to struggle with the presence of this virus, starting with our most elderly individuals and our more vulnerable people first."

