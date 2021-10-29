Sask. Health Authority introducing proof of vaccination policy to enter all facilities

Starting Nov. 1, essential family members, supports and visitors will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to enter a Saskatchewan Health Authority facility. (Alexander Quon/CBC - image credit)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is implementing a proof of vaccination policy at all of its facilities.

The policy states that essential family members, supports and visitors must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter any SHA acute care facility or Long Term Care (LTC) homes — including affiliates — starting Nov. 8, according to a news release sent from SHA on Friday.

People who choose not to show proof of vaccination can provide a negative PCR or rapid antigen test performed in the past 72 hours by an approved provider. The SHA will not cover the cost of testing.

Proof of vaccination can be provided using one of the following options:

QR Code on your mobile phone (screenshot from MySaskHealthRecordOpens in new window or SK Vax Wallet app).

QR code printed from MySaskHealthRecordOpens in new window.

COVID-19 vaccine certificate printed from MySaskHealthRecordOpens in new window.

Wallet cards received at time of immunization (Saskatchewan Health Authority or Indigenous Services Canada).

Proof (electronic or in writing) issued by another province, territory or government.

The Ministry of Health will be working with personal care homes to align with the policy, according to the release.

"SHA recognizes that family presence is essential to safe patient and resident care. An exemption process is being created and more information will be provided once the details are finalized," the release said.

A proof of vaccination policy came into effect for SHA workers on Oct. 1, but staff, physicians and other contract workers had until Oct. 15 to provide a declaration of their vaccination status, their intention to be immunized or seek accommodation, or their intention to take part in a monitored testing program.