Sask. First Nations call for better duty-to-consult legislation

·3 min read
First Nations in Saskatchewan say they want to the government to change it&#39;s duty-to-consult legislation, as some feel like they&#39;re begging industry for consultation, rather than meaningfully being consulted by industry. (Kim Garritty/CBC News - image credit)
First Nations in Saskatchewan say they want to the government to change it's duty-to-consult legislation, as some feel like they're begging industry for consultation, rather than meaningfully being consulted by industry. (Kim Garritty/CBC News - image credit)

Saskatchewan First Nations took their concerns about duty-to-consult legislation to the provincial legislature on Wednesday.

Evan Taypotat, chief of Kahkewistahaw First Nation from the province's southeast, said he recently returned from a trip to British Columbia and found that Saskatchewan was "30 years behind the rest of the country" on duty to consult.

Duty-to-consult legislation requires First Nations, Métis and Inuit people in Canada to be consulted before third parties do things like land development and resource extraction.

"In British Columbia industry asks the First Nations people for permission. In Saskatchewan First Nations people have to beg industry for permission and that is wrong," Taypotat said.

He said free, prior and informed consent does not exist in the province, despite it called for in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, which the federal government adopted through Federal Bill C-15 last year.

Taypotat was joined by chiefs and officials from George Gordon First Nation, Onion Lake Cree Nation and Birch Narrows Dene Nation at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina on Wednesday.

Kirk Fraser/CBC
Kirk Fraser/CBC

Opposition NDP critic for truth and reconciliation Betty Nippi-Albright introduced Bill 609 on Wednesday.

The new bill would make it so communities are asked how they want to be consulted — what meaningful consultation means to them — and would make it so there isn't a "cookie-cutter" approach.

Nippi-Albright said currently, First Nations are consulted on matters through registered letters or "one-off" meetings between industry and impacted communities. She said the government also sends notices when Crown land will be sold adjacent to reserves.

The current process doesn't take into account First Nations Treaty territories, Nippi-Albright said.

"Indigenous peoples have never been asked and this is history, things have been done to them and never with them, from the start," she said.

She said the bill was created and designed in discussions with First Nations communities in Saskatchewan, and has been a work in progress since she was elected.

Part of the bill also would ensure First Nations communities are considered first when the province sells Crown land, a process typically completed at auction. The leaders in attendance on Wednesday said these sales can restrict access to practising treaty rights to hunting, fishing and gathering.

That hit home for people in Onion Lake Cree Nation. Councillor Hubert Pahtayken said the band is affected by land sales, particularly when parcels of land are sold to private buyers.

"We used to hunt on this land. We used to trap and pick medicines in this piece of land the province sold," Pahtayken said.

"On these lands, a lot of my ancestors died, or are buried on these lands. Without consultation to the people, they sell them, for whatever reason. The province doesn't look at our situations."

'We know there are issues'

Saskatchewan's Minister for Government Relations Don McMorris was frank when asked about duty to consult on Wednesday.

"We know that there are issues around duty to consult. We hear it from First Nations, we've heard it from Métis organizations, we hear it from industry as well," McMorris said.

He said he has heard the way engagement and consultation was happening was one of the biggest concerns that existed with the current legislation.

For example, he said in some cases industry will send a fax to a band office and consider that consultation. He said that is not enough.

He suggested a policy designed to inform industry of what is required to properly consult with First Nations

McMorris said the provincial government would contact each of the First Nations communities in the province, as well as industry, over the summer months and into the fall to hear out their concerns regarding the legislation.

He said the goal is to come out of those engagement sessions and develop a policy to address the concerns all parties have, ideally one that serves all involved parties better.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.