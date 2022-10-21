Sask. family calls out local church for confronting their daughter about her sexuality

Sierra Dickson, with her parents Ian and Rachel Dickson, says she was distraught after a church leader confronted her about her sexuality. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC News - image credit)

A Regina family is speaking out against a church they say ambushed their LGBTQ+ 15-year-old daughter.

Sierra Dickson, who identifies as queer, had been attending the Evangelical Free Church Regina kids club along with her three siblings since she was a little girl and later became a volunteer leader of the club.

But in September, Dickson, who was just 14 at the time, was called into a meeting with the group leader and confronted about her sexuality.

Dickson said the leader used the term "demonic" and read her bible verses about "sinners."

"She didn't outright call me demonic, but she sort of implied it because she thinks she can pray the gay out of me" Dickson said.

"So of course I can't be demonic. But when you ask to meet with me specifically and ask me if I'm part of the LGBTQ+ community and say that community is demonic, it is 100 per cent at me."

Dickson thinks her water bottle adorned with LGBTQ+ stickers she had brought in that day triggered the meeting.

"Instant regret as soon as I walked into the church and my leader was staring at my water bottle."

Dickson said the meeting was devastating to her.

"She came running up the driveway, crying her eyes out, absolutely distraught," said Sierra's father Ian Dickson.

Sierra's grandfather reached out to the church to voice his outrage and received a written response signed by the church board.

"We want you to know that the church board is in complete agreement that LGBT persons are certainly welcome to come into this church," the letter said. "Actually, welcoming LGBT persons is nothing new for us. However, the organization of the church does require that a person in a position of leadership be a servant of Jesus Christ and of nothing else."

The letter said "the word 'demonic' was used to explain that everything that is not from the Lord is 'demonic' and we need to test the spirits as stated in 1 John 4:1-16."

Following the meeting, Sierra had trouble sleeping, would cry a lot and then had a panic attack when she attended mass at her Catholic School.

"I couldn't breathe and I couldn't feel my hands or move them very much and it was just, I was really scared," she said. "All I got out was that I had some religious trauma that was really new and I just like, I could barely even breathe at that point."

Dickson said she'll never forget what happened to her and she never wants anyone to experience what she has gone through at the church.

CBC reached out to Evangelical Free Church Regina, but were told it would not comment at this time.

Sierra's parents say they wan to see changes at the church.

"The people aren't bad there, they're good people. But with these mind sets that's just wrong," said Sierra's mother, Rachael Dickson. "I don't have anything against this person. I'm hurt they did this to my daughter. But in their mind, they were doing it out of love, and that's the scary thing."

In the meantime, the Dicksons have informed the church that none of their children will attend the kids club again.