Sask. doctor worries about health system as Omicron numbers rise

·4 min read
Saskatchewan hospitals are struggling to keep up with demand. And the situation is expected to get worse as the number of Omicron cases is expected to peak in the next two to four weeks, according to Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province&#39;s top doctor. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)
Saskatchewan hospitals are struggling to keep up with demand. And the situation is expected to get worse as the number of Omicron cases is expected to peak in the next two to four weeks, according to Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's top doctor. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Dr. Alexander Wong's been busier in the last two weeks, than any other time in his career, spanning more than 15 years.

Wong, an infectious disease physician at Regina General Hospital, has been caring for non-COVID patients recently with problems such as pneumonia or leg infections — patients whose conditions worsened because they couldn't access healthcare in a timely manner due to the pandemic.

And now, with Saskatchewan approaching its peak of Omicron infections, it looks like the health-care system will be put under more strain. Wong warned staff and bed shortages will worsen.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, predicted on Tuesday that the province would reach its Omicron case peak in the next two to four weeks, with hospitalizations likely to climb until mid-February.

Rising case count

It's unknown how many cases he's expecting. The province hasn't shared modelling numbers since Dec. 21. At that point, they expected daily cases could rise to more than 300 per day by Jan. 20, with case numbers doubling every five days. On Wednesday, 1,233 cases were reported and that's with reduced testing, which doesn't include anyone testing positive on a rapid test alone, or people who are asymptomatic.

Wong said the province hasn't even begun to account for the highly contagious Omicron variant.

"We're seeing those numbers start to rise very quickly now in terms of COVID specific admissions," Wong said.

Saskatchewan's COVID hospitalization numbers continued to climb on Wednesday. The province reported 10 more patients with the disease in hospital for a total of 199, with 21 of them in ICU.

"I just don't know what kind of capacity we have at a system level, like in terms of the beds, as well as more importantly staff, to be able to look after all of these people," Wong said.

Submitted by Alexander Wong/Saskatchewan Health Authority
Submitted by Alexander Wong/Saskatchewan Health Authority

Royal University Hospital (RUH) and St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon combined were short about 40 beds this past weekend.

Shelby Hatchen, a float nurse at RUH, said it's a problem.

"If you were going to get in a car accident today, heaven forbid, I have nowhere to put you," Hatchen said.

Derek Miller, interim chief operating officer at the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), said there's been a five per cent jump in staff absences. He said about 1,000 people, out of a staff of about 40,000, were away from work in the first week of January because they had COVID, or had to care for an infected child.

Wong said these issues add up and that while health-care workers will continue to do their best to provide care, patient-staffing ratios will be compromised.

"It's going to crash kind of all at once, and it's going to be really, really challenging to manage," he said, adding that people should expect long delays in hospitals across the province.

"If you end up getting into the emergency department, then it will take much, much longer to be seen. It'll take much, much longer for you to end up getting up onto a ward," Wong said.

"When you're on a ward, you might end up having to share a room with multiple people that might only be designed for a smaller number of people. You might be in a hallway."

Premier insists restrictions, lockdowns have 'no clear benefit'

Wong said government-imposed capacity and gathering restrictions could still help.

However, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe said once again that he did not think gathering and capacity restrictions have had an impact on the spread of the Omicron in other parts of Canada, including Quebec and Ontario.

Moe wrote Saskatchewan's "hospitalizations, ICU admissions and COVID-19 related deaths remain significantly lower than other provinces that have strict lockdown policies in effect."

Facebook
Facebook

Ontario and Quebec introduced a suite of new measures in late December and early January, including shutting down bars, gyms, and indoor dining in restaurants. Quebec also introduced a curfew, which was lifted on Monday.

However, Wong said if those provinces had taken Saskatchewan's approach, "their situation would probably be an order of magnitude worse."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Saskatoon, Regina to hit Omicron peak in 1 to 2 weeks, rest of Sask. 2 weeks after, Shahab says

    Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer says Saskatoon and Regina could reach their Omicron case peak in the next two weeks, with the rest of the province expected to see a peak two weeks after that. Dr. Saqib Shahab said Saskatchewan is experiencing "record-high test positivity," with PCR tests coming back positive 42 per cent of the time in Regina and 40 per cent of the time in Saskatoon over the past seven days. On Tuesday, Canada reported 23,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Last week

  • Saskatchewan bracing for more COVID hospitalizations; Omicron peak weeks away: doctor

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Health Authority says health-care services may be interrupted in the weeks ahead when a tide of COVID-19 hospitalizations and absenteeism among workers is expected to hit. Derek Miller, the authority's interim chief operating officer, says health teams are putting together plans for service slowdowns that could affect surgeries. In the first week of January, there were 1,000 health-care employees off the job because they were either sick with COVID-19 or had to take tim

  • Home Office ‘burying bad news’ with plan to scrap daily Channel migrants data

    The Home Office is preparing to ditch the publication of daily figures showing the number of migrants crossing the Channel – prompting accusations that ministers are trying to bury bad news.

  • Royal family security could be exposed in court if Prince Harry granted judicial review

    Details about the Royal family`s security arrangements could be heard in court for the first time, if the Duke of Sussex`s bid for a judicial review of his police protection is successful.

  • Novak Djokovic’s lead sponsor to hold talks after Australian visa saga

    Clothing giants Lacoste have said they wish to ‘review the events’ with Djokovic

  • Tonga volcano: Biblical disaster shakes most Mormon nation in the world

    Tonga is the world's most Mormon nation and the Church is playing a key role after the volcanic eruption.

  • What You Should Never Order At Your Favorite Fast Food Chains

    Fast food workers reveal what you should never order at your favorite restaurant chains.

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he’s still not vaccinated against COVID-19. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-