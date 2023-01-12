Sask. charities see shifting landscape as study shows steepest drop in giving in Canada

Saskatoon Community Foundation staff during the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation on National Indigenous Peoples' Day, June 21, 2022.
Saskatoon Community Foundation staff during the Rock Your Roots Walk for Reconciliation on National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, June 21, 2022. (Submitted by Joy-Ann Allin - image credit)

A new report from a conservative think tank says people in Saskatchewan and across Canada have been donating less to charity, but non-profit workers in the province say the numbers don't tell the whole story.

The Fraser Institute's annual Generosity Index tracks the charitable donations people have claimed on their taxes. The latest report covers claims from 2020 and says charitable donations across the country were the lowest they had been in 10 years.

Saskatchewan saw the largest decrease in the country over that 10-year period, with 17.6 per cent of tax filers in 2020 having given to charity, compared to 25.3 per cent in 2010.

Their 2022 Generosity Index tracks the charitable donations people have claimed on their taxes in 2020. The national average of people who file charitable donations on their tax forms has fallen from 23.4 per cent in 2010 to 19.1 per cent in 2020.

Provincially, Saskatchewan is seventh out of the provinces and territories for the amount of charitable donations, an annual average of $2,065 in 2020.

Sheri Benson from United Way in Saskatoon said that while the report is concerning, it also illustrates a shift in the way people, particularly younger demographics, are giving.

Benson said young people, millennials in particular, are less attached to institutional charities and are instead devoting themselves to particular causes, especially ones based in their community.

"As the population of millennials grow as a proportion of population, that is a group of donors that donate and volunteer in different ways," she said. "They could be donating to groups, you know, groups of citizens that have started up to be able to maybe help a neighbourhood or community."

With this shift, Benson said that they have to reach out to donors in a different way.

Benson noted that the report doesn't include donations people don't get a receipt for, like the smaller ones made at grocery store checkouts or contributions of time and energy to fundraising events or helping out a friend or coworker with health issues.

Don Gorsalitz
Submitted by Don Gorsalitz

Carm Michalenko, chief executive officer of the Saskatoon Community Foundation, confirmed that the foundation is seeing fewer donors.

Over the last few years, charities have seen the pool of donors shrinking, but the size of donations growing. Some people who used ti donate have been holding back due to their own financial challenges,  she said, with some even needing financial help themselves. It is a complex matter to unpack.

"There's more people that are becoming vulnerable for different reasons, because of the pandemic or inflation or job insecurity," Michalenko said. "So there's a lot of other pressures that are on people in general, other than they're tapping into those services."

Don Gorsalitz, executive director of DCG Philanthropic Services, plans fundraising campaigns for large corporations. He said has seen these companies giving more over the years.

Gorsalitz said they are not seeing any decrease in the time it takes for them to reach their fundraising goals, especially now that COVID restrictions no longer prohibit in-person events.

He said people are still putting in hours for charitable organizations and causes because they believe in, and that corporations are still promoting volunteerism among their staff.

"I've been fundraising for 30 years and people are constantly inspired by what others are doing, both in sharing their time, talent and treasure," said Gorsalitz.

Another thing that the recent report doesn't detail is whether certain types of causes are seeing more or fewer donations, said Gorsalitz.

Food Banks of Saskatchewan saw a record year of donations at the start of the pandemic, said 
Executive direction Michael Kincade via email, but now the organization is feeling the pinch as food banks across the province and country see increased usage due to food inflation.

"This year, with such a high cost of living, costs of housing, gas and groceries, we are seeing record lows in donations. All the while usage is increasing," Kincade said.

Michalenko said the number of charitable causes open to donations also continues to grow.
She said people are torn between donating to emergency causes that help people immediately, like food banks, or to those causes that address long-term solutions to problems, like literacy programs.

Even when people feel they can't give much, Michalenko said she sees many charities being grateful for what they get. Giving a little is still better than giving nothing, she said.

