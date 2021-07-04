Sask. Catholic bishops resurrect fundraising campaign for residential school survivors

Saskatchewan Roman Catholic bishops announced plans to revive fundraising efforts for residential school survivors. It's unclear whether they'll pause the $17 million fundraising campaign for renovations to Regina's Holy Rosary Cathedral (above) while the survivor funds are raised, as some have demanded. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC - image credit)

Catholic bishops in Saskatchewan are restarting fundraising efforts for Indian residential school survivors and their families.

The announcement follows calls for a church boycott until the $25 million fundraising goal made by Catholic church bodies in the landmark 2005 Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement is achieved. It also follows a CBC News investigation this week into the political and legal events that resulted in less than $4 million being raised.

"We have heard the strong request, from Indigenous and Non-Indigenous people in various quarters to initiate a new fundraising campaign to support survivors and engage more deeply in our own ongoing commitment and response to the Truth and Reconciliation process," states the joint letter from Saskatchewan's five bishops.

The letter states consultations have begun within the dioceses and they "look forward to responding with more details in the near future."

Officials from neither the Regina diocese, Saskatoon diocese nor the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops could be immediately reached for comment Sunday. It's unclear when the campaign will begin, what the target dollar amount will be or whether bishops in other provinces will follow.

A Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations official said they will be issuing a statement later Sunday.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron, Kinistin Saulteaux Nation Chief Felix Thomas, Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis and others had recently called for Catholics to boycott Sunday mass until the remaining $21 million was paid.

They are also calling on the Catholic church to immediately release all records related to residential schools, and for Pope Francis to come to Canada to issue an apology, as outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

New effort 'must be highly transparent'

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, director of the University of British Columbia's Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre reviewed the bishop's statement.

"This is interesting news coming from the Bishops in Saskatchewan. I commend them for their announcement," said Turpel-Lafond, a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, located approximately 100 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

She said she's eager to see details.

"In the past, such announcements were not followed through, even though they were ordered by the Court, and Canadians and First Nations were left completely in the dark. To be credible, this new effort must be highly transparent and monitored by someone outside the church," she said.

Turpel-Lafond and others have said that remaining $21 million is a "starting point" to repairing the church's relationship with survivors. They say concrete action by the Catholic church is even more urgent following the discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves at former residential school sites in Kamloops, B.C., the Cowessess First Nation in southern Saskatchewan and elsewhere.

They'd like to see fundraising campaigns for church buildings put on hold until the money for survivors is paid. They also favour diverting to the survivors' fund some of the tens of millions being raised for Regina's Holy Rosary Cathedral, Toronto's St. Michael's Basilica and other current building projects.

Survivors and others have said that if Canadian Catholic churches won't pay, the Vatican should. They pointed to the Vatican Bank's estimated $6 billion in assets, and the global church's estimated land holdings equal to an area larger than the province of Saskatchewan.

That includes speculative real estate investments of more than $500 million Cdn in one London office building alone, according to charges against 10 officials announced this weekend by Vatican prosecutors.