Sask. advocate for children and youth recommends government amend school pronoun policy

Lisa Broda, Saskatchewan's advocate for children and youth, made two recommendations following a review of the pronoun policy implemented in schools by the provincial government. (CBC - image credit)

Saskatchewan's advocate for children and youth is recommending the provincial government amend its new school pronoun policy, following a review.

Former Education Minister Dustin Duncan announced policies last month around pronoun use and sexual education in schools, including that going forward, schools must seek the permission of parents or guardians before allowing students under the age of 16 to change what the province refers to as their "preferred" name and pronouns.

Lisa Broda, the province's advocate for children and youth, later announced she would review the pronoun policy, saying she was not consulted in its creation.

Broda's office publicly released the review and its findings late Friday afternoon.

She said she supports the government wanting to better involve parents and guardians, but ultimately recommended that the government change the policy so it to recognize the Charter right to non-discrimination, removes ambiguities around its scope and respects students' names and pronouns.

Broda also suggested the ministry develop and implement a plan to increase professional supports available in schools to help include parents "when in the best interests of the child," according to a news release Broda's office issued Friday.

Broda was unavailable for comment.