Sask. 2nd-dose age eligibility drops to to 55 and older Thursday

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said there are currently almost 8,000 appointments available for first and second doses at clinics throughout the province. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters - image credit)

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding COVID-19 vaccination second-dose eligibility sooner than expected to anyone who is 55 years and older, or received their first dose on or before April 7.

Anyone who fits either of those criteria will be eligible to book second doses starting Thursday at 10 a.m. CST.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it's accelerating access to second doses and adding more appointments to the patient booking system.

Eligibility will remain at 40-plus for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAS) regardless of when they received their first dose. The only requirement for NSAD residents is to pass the minimal interval time period between vaccinations.

People who received a first dose of the Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine can receive the same brand again, or switch to Pfizer or Moderna unless they are contraindicated.

People who received Pfizer or Moderna should be offered the same brand, but if it's not readily available they can receive the other of the two as a second dose, the SHA said.

In order to receive a second dose residents must know the date of their first COVID-19 vaccination.

The information is written on the card given out at the time of the first dose. Anyone who misplaced their card can call 1-833-727-5829, or check their immunization history on their MySaskHealthRecord account.