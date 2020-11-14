Sasha Pieterse and Husband Hudson Sheaffer Welcome Their First Child: 'We Are Absolutely in Love with Him'

sasha pieterse/instagram. Inset: Getty images Hendrix Wade Sheaffer, Sasha Pieterse

Sasha Pieterse has a pretty little baby boy on her hands!

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 24, welcomed her first child with husband Hudson Sheaffer, 31, on November 6, PEOPLE confirms.

Sharing a pair of photos of her newborn son on Instagram, Pieterse wrote in the caption, "One week ago today our lives changed forever."

"After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall," she added.

She concluded her post, writing, "We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours."

Pieterse announced her pregnancy back in May on the couple's two-year wedding anniversary, writing on Instagram at the time: "We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy than on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time😉)."

The pair tied the knot at a castle in Ireland in May 2018 after becoming engaged in December 2015.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Pregnant Sasha Pieterse Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Topless Maternity Shot: 'Enjoying Every Moment'

"Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!" she continued in her announcement before thanking Sheaffer "for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place."

"You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I'm with you, luckily that's all the time!" Pieterse added. "I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter."

In July, Pieterse opened up to PEOPLE about being "concerned" about conceiving a child while suffering from a hormone condition called polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. She called her pregnancy "an absolute blessing."

RELATED GALLERY: See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

"Just the fact that we were able to get pregnant was such a blessing because with PCOS that made me nervous," she said at the time. "A lot of women have infertility issues and so we were expecting more difficulty, so it's been an absolute blessing that we were able to just get pregnant by ourselves."

The pregnancy even helped Pieterse's PCOS, she said: "My hormones have been balancing out, so it's actually been a good thing [in that regard]. And I'm hoping that this will maybe even help in the future too."

"I've heard some really amazing stories about how pregnancy can actually help with symptoms of PCOS afterward, which would be amazing, but we're taking it one step at a time and just thankful that we're both healthy," she added.