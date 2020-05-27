Sasha Pieterse Expecting First Child with Husband Hudson Sheaffer: 'We Are So Excited'

Sasha Pieterse is going to be a mom!

On Wednesday, The Pretty Little Liar star 24, announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Hudson Sheaffer.

Making the announcement all the more heartwarming, Pieterse shared the news on her and Sheaffer's second wedding anniversary.

"We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you," Pieterse wrote alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of Sheaffer kissing her baby belly.

"We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time😉)," Pieterse continued.

Pieterse revealed that "motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!" before thanking her husband "for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place."

"You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I'm with you, luckily that's all the time!" she continued.

"I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter. Happy Anniversary baby!" Pieterse added.

Sheaffer, 30, also shared the happy news on his own Instagram, posting a photo of Pieterse cradling her baby bump.

"Hot baby Mama Sasha," Sheaffer captioned the post. "Happy anniversary @SashaPieterse I'm constantly counting my blessings! You bring me so much joy it's incredible. I can't wait to see you with our baby. I love you more every day Sasha!"

Pieterse and Sheaffer tied the knot in May 2018 in a romantic ceremony at the Leslie Estate, a castle in Glaslough, Ireland, PEOPLE confirmed.

"We had the most magical day in Ireland. Our wedding was beyond our wildest dreams," the happy couple told PEOPLE exclusively.

For her fairytale nuptials, the bride donned a custom Christian Siriano gown, a XIV Karats necklace and Zadig & Voltaire bracelets. Her hair and makeup was done by Ryan Richman and Kirin Bhatty, respectively.

The Perfectionists star has been open about how her now-husband lifted her up during the most challenging period of her life: when she gained nearly 70 lbs. over two years due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

"He's incredible," she told PEOPLE while competing on Dancing with the Stars in October 2017. "I've known him for so long, and it's so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens."