Sasha Johnson shooting: second teenager charged

Photograph: PA

A second teenager has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, the Metropolitan police said.

The 27-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark, was charged on Friday evening with conspiracy to murder. He will appear in custody at Westminster magistrates court on Saturday, police said.

On 26 May, five males were arrested in connection with the incident. Four were released on bail until a date in late June.

The fifth male, Cameron Deriggs, 18, was charged with conspiracy to murder and has been remanded in custody. He will next appear at the Old Bailey on 25 June.

Johnson, a graduate of Ruskin College, Oxford, who has two children, was at a party in the back garden of a home in Consort Road when four men in dark clothing burst in and shots were fired.

She was a leading figure in last summer’s anti-racism protests and is a prominent member of the Taking the Initiative party, which she helped found last year and which has been described as “Britain’s first black-led political party”.

The police said they were continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

