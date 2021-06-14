Sasha Johnson: Second teenager charged with conspiracy to murder

Sasha Johnson (PA Wire)

A second teenager has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson, police said.

The 27-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head at a party in Peckham, south London, in the early hours of Sunday May 23.

The Metropolitan Police said that Devonte Brown, 18, of Southwark, was charged on Friday evening with conspiracy to murder.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to appear to the Old Bailey on July 7.

Five males were arrested in connection with the incident on May 26, and four of them released on bail until a date in late June.

The fifth, 18-year-old Cameron Deriggs of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, was charged with conspiracy to murder and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 29, police said.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on June 25.

Ms Johnson was in the back garden of a house in Consort Road, Peckham, when a group of men burst in and opened fire.

She had been among 30 guests at a silent disco in the garden of a home in Consort Road when four men in dark clothing burst in through a side gate and shots were fired, investigators said.

A second person injured only suffered a superficial wound, police said.

Ms Johnson, a mother-of-two, is a prominent member of the BLM movement and a founding member of the Taking the Initiative party which launched last year.

She graduated with a first in social care from Ruskin College, Oxford, and was well known for her activism in her community.

Following the shooting, Ms Johnson’s mother, Ellet Dalling, said: “What has happened to Sasha has left us devastated. She is currently fighting for her life in hospital with two children asking where their mummy is, what do I tell them?

“Someone must have information to what happened and to come forward.

“Sasha is passionate about standing up for others, please come forward and stand up for Sasha.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward by calling the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 1172/23MAY.

