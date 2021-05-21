SAS says it’s getting back on track after difficult 2020
N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: May 21, 2021
Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here, and share with your friends and colleagues.
After a rough go of it in 2020, Cary analytics giant SAS Institute says things are off to a good start this year.
Revenue is up in the first quarter, the company has expanded its cloud computing offerings and the cafeterias at its world-famous campus are reopening.
I spoke with SAS CTO Bryan Harris on the eve of the company’s annual global forum to talk about the state of one of the Triangle’s largest tech outfits.
Philanthropy funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Consider supporting philanthropy-funded journalism by going to www.newsobserver.com/donate
(Tall office towers could be coming to Centennial Campus.)
Tech news from the Triangle
What’s next for Centennial Campus after winning approval for 28-story buildings. [N&O]
Cell therapy company CARsgen Therapeutics picks Durham for 200 jobs, after securing incentive from N.C. [N&O]
Judge orders that vaping company Juul destroyed documents and ignored court orders in lawsuit with N.C. Attorney General. [N&O]
Apple cites ‘significant’ malware on Mac while defending iOS App Store in Fortnite trial. [CNET]
Michael Bradshaw, a UNC alum and Durham native, named CIO of new IBM spinoff Kyndryl. [WSJ]
More than 1 million households across the U.S. have already signed up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. [WRAL]
Machine learning startup Klearly Analytics raises more money
Durham predictive analytics startup Klearly has raised another $1.5M from investors in seed money, the company’s CEO Alex Krawchik tells me.
The round, which Krawchick called a Pre-Series-A Round, was led by Durham VC firm IDEA Fund Partners, an early backer of Pendo.
Klearly uses machine learning and predictive analytics to guide decisions by sales and marketing teams. The company is on the verge of signing its first major customer and has hired several former Red Hatters to form its executive team, including its chief product officer, Matt Webbink.
[Read our earlier profile of Klearly here]
What I’m reading
Exploited for decades, wrongfully convicted NC brothers are ready for a fresh start. [N&O]
How the COVID pandemic will end. [STAT]
‘I’m not very social’: ByteDance founder to hand CEO reins to college roommate. [RTRS]
Apple’s hard bargain in China. [NYT]
In Graham, N.C., a battle for racial justice confronts bloody past and uncertain future. [N&O]
What’s the healthiest news diet? [Nieman Lab]
Human tissue preserved since World War I yields new clues about 1918 pandemic. [Science Mag]
How unprepared is California for the 2021 drought. [CAL Matters]
Paul Romer, once tech’s favorite economist, now a thorn in its side. [NYT]
The debate over bitcoin’s environmental impact. [NYMAG]
Other Triangle business
Will historic designation protect this Black cemetery from Beltline construction? [N&O]
Barnes & Noble opening in Village District. [N&O]
A record number of homes sold for more than $1M in the Triangle. [N&O]
Here’s your first look at the menu of Ashley Christensen’s new NC chicken restaurant. [N&O]
Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at zeanes@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @zeanes. Call me at 919-829-4516.
Zachery Eanes is the Innovate Raleigh reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He covers technology, startups and main street businesses, biotechnology, and education issues related to those areas.
This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate