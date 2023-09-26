SAS says bids in equity solicitation process being evaluated

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Airline SAS said on Tuesday the evaluation process is ongoing after the period ended for making final bids in its equity solicitation process that is part of its bankruptcy protection process in the U.S.

The Swedish-Danish airline, battling to emerge from the "chapter 11" bankruptcy protection, on Sept. 11 extended the deadline for final bids for its equity fundraising by a week to Sept. 25 at the request of bidders.

"SAS will announce the winning bidder or bidders as soon as the evaluation process has been completed," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)