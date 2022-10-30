SAS Rogue Heroes, review: Steven Knight has a riot with this bombastic wartime saga

Jasper Rees
·3 min read
Jack O'Connell and Connor Swindells in Steven Knight's new series, SAS Rogue Heroes - Rory Mulvey/BBC
Jack O'Connell and Connor Swindells in Steven Knight's new series, SAS Rogue Heroes - Rory Mulvey/BBC

The SAS is so steeped in legend that we civilians will huff up almost any tall tale about it. This is to the advantage of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who in SAS Rogue Heroes (BBC One, all episodes on iPlayer) has taken command of Ben Macintyre’s bestseller about the regiment’s North African genesis. The story gives him a licence to swill: to mix facts – the stuff of black and white newsreels – with colourised fictions.

“The events depicted which seem most unbelievable…,” a cheeky disclaimer advises, “are mostly true.” As the early episodes gleefully show, the regiment’s origin story is rooted in make-believe. A troop of marauding desert rats making mischief in the Sahara was first conceived in Cairo by strategic deception ace Dudley Clarke (played with caddish aplomb by Dominic West).

There was no such militia, though news of its existence was disseminated to the gullible Axis. It’s very much in the spirit of Knight’s witty adaptation that Clarke is personally affronted when his splendid ruse is colonised by a real trio of vagabond soldiers.

Quite how maladjusted these superheroic dogs of war really are is established early on. Lt David Stirling (an insouciant Connor Swindells) is a scion of the Highland gentry fired by an Oedipal desire to outstrip his old man. Poetry-reading Ulster psycho Paddy May (played with gruelling intensity by Jack O’Connell) arrives on screen mad, bad and dangerous and pretty much stays that way. Toss in cool-blooded “Jock” Lewes (Alfie Allen), who doesn’t flinch as bombs rain on Tobruk, and the great game – to wreak havoc among Axis supply lines – is afoot.

Dominic West also stars - Sophie Mutevelian/BBC
Dominic West also stars - Sophie Mutevelian/BBC

OK, so no one’s much bothered with character arcs – there’s a war on, after all – but as a romantic hymn to raw courage the whole bang-shoot is a riot. Knight brings with him from gangland Birmingham a rambunctious taste for boys’ own machismo and cruel comic-strip violence, underscored by lashings of heavy metal, punk and, er, George Formby. There are even subtle infusions of Homer. Erasing any hint of sepia softness, our chaps say “f--k” an awful lot, glug much grog and slaughter as easily as they breathe. In Which We Serve this is not.

The whole teeming canvas – Cairo’s watering holes, the desert redoubt in the dunes – looks a picture. At times the ragged band of hunks with their goggle-eyed shades and customised fatigues come across as the Steampunk Air Service. The design department also knows how to brew up a tremendous desert storm.

To give us all a breather from the performative maleness of the story, Lewes glimpses a girlfriend in flashbacks, while Stirling has a dalliance with sultry Algerian spook Eve Mansour (Sofia Boutella). As a chic femme fatale she is almost a parody, and therefore fits right in. Also, when we first meet Brigadier Clarke he’s wearing lipstick and a frock.

Via Eve comes a collaboration with the Free French, bringing tension and subtitles. By the final episode the SAS, no longer a shadow entity and lauded by Churchill (a twinkling Jason Watkins), are fighting on so many fronts, and mainly in the dead of night, that the climax doesn’t have quite the narrative clout it might. But along the way it’s a handsome hoot.

Latest Stories

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • NHL players tooting their own horn with personalized goal songs

    NHL players choosing their own goal songs is trending in a sport that's historically emphasized team and downplayed the individual. The Winnipeg Jets this season are among the latest clubs to let each player pick a song to reverberate through Canada Life Centre after he scores. "I think the fans have loved it. The players have definitely picked up on it. They've put some thought into it," said Kyle Balharry, True North Sports' senior director of game presentation. "It's bringing a lot of persona

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov beats American Taylor Fritz to advance at Vienna Open

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open. Shapovalov upset fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the event's Round of 16. It's the seventh time the two have played each other, with the Richmond Hill, Ont., native improving to a 5-2 record against Fritz. Both Shapovalov and Fritz had 10 aces in their match but the Canadian won 78 per cent of his service points to the American's 60 per cent. Shapovalov also saved two o

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Coyotes roasted for makeshift visitors' facilities at Mullett Arena

    The Coyotes are once again the butt of many jokes on social media.

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored 32 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled the Arizona Coyotes' Mullett Arena debut with a 3-2 victory Friday night. Arizona opened the season with six straight road games before returning to the desert and The Mullett. Mullett Arena, Arizona State University's new arena, is by far the smallest venue in the NHL and a temporary home until a permanent one is built. The Coyotes had the early jump in front of 5,000 mullet-wearing fans — headbands

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • Karate competitions now legal in Quebec after Criminal Code conundrum

    Karate competitions are no longer against the law in Quebec and, after a temporary shut down due to a legal oversight, competitions can resume, according to Karaté Québec. "It is a great relief for the entire Quebec karate community," said the organization's president, Stéphane Rivest, in a news release. After pressure from athletes, the province passed a decree exempting the sport from section 83 (2) the Criminal Code, ensuring competitions could continue to be held. About two weeks ago, Karaté

  • Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers, 3-2 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere's attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers. Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O'Con

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Soccer North: John Herdman's 'crazy' idea about to become reality for Canadian men's soccer team

    Richie Laryea and his Canadian men's soccer teammates are just a few weeks away from making coach John Herdman's "crazy thought" a reality when they take the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. That's how the 27-year-old Toronto native described Herdman's approach when he took over as coach of the men's team in 2018. The men's team hadn't qualified for the tournament since 1986. "He was telling guys we're going to go to 2022 World Cup ... and I think guys just started, 'ok, this is it, we're g

  • OHL says it wants to offer more player training on sexual violence awareness but resources aren't there

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) says it would like to offer more player education to increase understanding and awareness of sexual violence, but the training personnel from external stakeholders just aren't available, the league's vice-president told CBC News. However, Ted Baker also didn't offer any solutions to calls for more training as part of the OHL Onside program, which began in 2016. The hockey culture has been under the microscope after news that a Hockey Canada lawsuit settled earlier