‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ Producer Kudos Takes 25% Stake In Podcast Indie What’s The Story?

Banijay-owned SAS: Rogue Heroes producer Kudos has taken a 25% stake in Body Of Proof and The Missing podcast indie What’s The Story?, following a first look-deal signed last year.

The Leeds-based company, which is run by Workerbee and Candour execs Darrell Brown and Sophie Ellis, will also develop non-scripted ideas and become a go-to podcast supplier for other Banijay labels.

Kudos Co-MD Martin Haines, who will sit on the What’s The Story? board, said there had been “fruitful synergies” between Kudos’ and What’s The Story?’s content since the first-look deal struck in September 2020.

“Working together, there is a real opportunity to discover new stories and new ways to tell them for both television and for the audio space,” he added.

The deal was brokered by Haines and financed via a Banijay scripted creative fund overseen by Head of Scripted, EMEA, Lars Blomgren.

What’s The Story? was set up in early 2020 and has since been behind popular Audible podcast Body Of Proof, The Missing and, most recently, Spotify original Emily Atack: Lie Detector.

Brown and Ellis said they have “ambitious plans to become the home for true crime and incredible human stories you won’t find anywhere ele.”

Kudos’ BBC1 epic SAS: Rogue Heroes will air around Easter time and has been sold to Epix in the U.S.

