SAS: Who Dares Wins confirms Ant Middleton's replacement

Photo credit: Pete Dadds - Channel 4

SAS: Who Dares Wins, and its celebrity spin-off, has found itself a new Chief Instructor following the departure of Ant Middleton earlier this year.

As Who Dares Wins gears up for a seventh series, Channel 4 has confirmed the arrival of two new team members poised to make their recruits' lives a veritable misery.

Taking over from Middleton as Chief Instructor is US veteran Rudy Reyes, who boasts a highly-decorated military career – including time served as a Recon Marine, an elite rank limited to just 300 troops.

Former Navy SEAL John Aderemi – AKA Remi Adeleke – has also joined the crew as the Directing Staff of the show.

Photo credit: Pete Dadds - Channel 4

Both Reyes and Adeleke will join continuing Who Dares Wins stars Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Mark 'Billy' Billingham when the show begins filming in its new location in Jordan.

Opening up about his new role, Reyes called it "one of the greatest privileges" of his life. "To be named Chief Instructor is a huge honour – made even more rewarding working alongside Billy, Foxy and Remi – heroes on and off screen," he said.



Adeleke also shared his hopes for the show's new era, promising to offer a "transformative experience" for those brave enough to take part.

"Since I departed from the military in 2016 my main focus in life has been to inspire, motivate and educate people – whether through writing, speaking or visual storytelling," he said.

Photo credit: Channel 4

"Therefore I am very grateful to the SAS: Who Dares Wins team – especially my SOF brothers Billy, Foxy, Rudy – for allowing me to be a part of this unique, inspirational and transformative experience," the veteran said.

"Through this amazing show, I'm looking forward to playing a role in changing the lives of many 'recruits' and viewers around the world."

SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS will return to Channel 4 in 2022.

