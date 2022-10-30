Reiss Nelson scores twice as Arsenal rout Nottingham Forest

Reiss Nelson scores for Arsenal - Charlotte Wilson/Getty
Reiss Nelson scores for Arsenal - Charlotte Wilson/Getty

04:13 PM

Man Utd vs West Ham

Is about to kick off.

Alan Tyers is leading our live coverage over here.

04:12 PM

The table: top four

  • Arsenal - 31 points

  • Man City - 29 points

  • Tottenham - 26 points

  • Newcastle 24 points

Arsenal and Man City have both played one game fewer (12).

04:10 PM

Another poor day on the road for Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper - AP
Steve Cooper - AP

04:04 PM

Post-match facts

  • Arsenal recorded their biggest ever top-flight victory over Nottingham Forest, while the Gunners won by 5+ goals under Mikel Arteta in the Premier League for only the second time (also 5-0 vs Norwich in Dec 2021).

  • Arsenal have won a Premier League home match by 5+ goals for the 19th time, with each of the previous 18 instances coming under Arsene Wenger.

  • Nottingham Forest have conceded 28 goals in their 13 Premier League games this season – their highest total conceded at this stage of a league campaign since 1960-61 (31 goals conceded).

  • Nottingham Forest have conceded more goals from outside the box in the Premier League this season than any other side (11).

Arteta - PA
Arteta - PA

04:04 PM

04:01 PM

Jesus went close in the final few minutes... but it wasn't to be

Gabriel Jesus - PA
Gabriel Jesus - PA

03:57 PM

FULL TIME: Arsenal 5 Forest 0

Arsenal are back on top – and they've done it in style with four goals after half time to get their 10th win in 12. Their swagger is back after a form blip over the past week.

Forest stay bottom, more torment on the road for them.

Martinelli, Nelson off the bench with two, a screamer from Partey and a great bit of individual work from captain Odegaard.

This hammering of Forest is Arsenal's last game at the Emirates until after the World Cup.

Arsenal win 5-0 over Forest - AFP
Arsenal win 5-0 over Forest - AFP

03:52 PM

90+1 mins: Arsenal 5 Forest 0

Nelson on the hat-trick... but he's shown very wide and goes for the backheel, which doesn't reach anyone. What a performance since coming on.

This from Telegraph Sport's Dan Zeqiri:

03:50 PM

90 mins: Arsenal 5 Forest 0

Three minutes of stoppage time to come.

03:49 PM

88 mins: Arsenal 5 Forest 0

A Neco Williams corner from the left... but it's an easy one for Ramsdale to jump to up and gather. Barely a mark on his yellow jersey this afternoon.

Ramsdale - AP
Ramsdale - AP

03:47 PM

87 mins: Arsenal 5 Forest 0

Partey goes again for a screamer, this time even further out... but it doesn't happen this time. The Emirates faithful love it anyway.

03:45 PM

85 mins: Arsenal 5 Forest 0

Ben White with a header from the Arsenal corner, earned by Nelson.

Jesus is there on the far post, but credit to Steve Cook, he does just enough to put off the Brazilian forward to prevent him from steering in.

It just doesn't seem like it's going to be Jesus' day.

03:43 PM

A dominant display from the hosts this afternoon

Odegaard - Action Images
Odegaard - Action Images

03:38 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 5 Forest 0 (Odegaard, 78)

Partey, to Jesus, who plays short to Odegaard in the box...

Odegaard shimmies, he's got three Forest shirts surrounding him, but he blasts his shot into the top of Henderson's goal, above the otherwise blocking legs of the Forest defenders.

03:35 PM

It's 4-0, but Jesus is still searching for his goal...

Jesus - AFP
Jesus - AFP

03:33 PM

72 mins: Arsenal 4 Forest 0

Neco Williams plays Dennis in down the left flank to the inside-left channel... he's one-on-one with Gabriel, a lovely drop of the shoulder, tries to beat him, but the Arsenal defender continues to harass and it allows enough red shirts to get back to suffocate the rare Forest attack.

03:31 PM

Arsenal's third – Nelson's second

Reiss Nelson scores Arsenal's third - Action Images
Reiss Nelson scores Arsenal's third - Action Images

03:28 PM

68 mins: Arsenal 4 Forest 0

Jesus has been set off towards goal, but it's a tight angle on the left there and Henderson stays big and blocks the shot.

Jesus is causing Worrall all kinds of problems with his movement. Worrall has just tackled him last-man in the Forest box. He had to time that well – and he did so successfully.

03:26 PM

65 mins: Arsenal 4 Forest 0

A terrific floated ball from deep on left to the far post by Nelson. Vieira's there, but he's just blocked by his man and can't get to it. A scintillating performance from the Gunners as they hunt for more goals.

03:24 PM

Thom Gibbs on Arsenal's third and fourth goals

Something of the vintage Arsenal about that third goal, a thrilling break at speed, some over-intricacy in the box but calmness, in the end, from Jesus, Odegaard and Nelson to pick apart a Forest defence.

Very satisfying for the home fans, less so for the away, who are watching their side defend like dolts. Have you seen those large, white inflatable defenders teams sometimes use in set piece training these days? Inherently funny, very silly-looking? That's Forest...

And there's the fourth! An overawed higher-pitched noise of delight for that one as Partey curls it in at speed from the outside of the box first time.

03:21 PM

Partey's goal

Partey goal - REUTERS
Partey goal - REUTERS

03:19 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 4 Forest 0 (Partey, 57)

Arsenal hit four before the hour! We've heard cries of "SHOOT" every time Partey's been on the ball in the danger area – and this time he does.

Nelson plays him in from the right, outside the D, he opens his body up and curls it into the top-right corner with pace, almost an exact replica of the goal he scored against Spurs in the north London derby. Arsenal are top of the league.

03:14 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 3 Forest 0 (Nelson, 52)

Nelson initially started the move with some lovely play in his own half – and he is the man who finishes it.

Jesus and Odegaard show persistence on the right edge of Forest's 18-yard box. Jesus pops up the cross into the path of a charging Nelson who nicks the ball beyond Henderson and into the back of the net.

03:11 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 2 Forest 0 (Nelson, 49)

Arsenal are in complete control now.

Xhaka's played into the space, a well-timed pass by Partey, to cut through Forest's back line. He cuts it inside to Jesus who unselfishly squares again to Nelson.

Nelson drops a shoulder to send a Forest man diving and gets a shot away. It's saved well by Henderson, but Nelson smashes the rebound into the roof of the net while Henderson is still down.

03:08 PM

48 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Tomiyasu whips in a fantastic cross with his weaker left foot as Aurier shows him the line. Jesus with a header, but it's saved.

03:06 PM

47 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Partey with a long throw into the Forest box, but it's hacked away by Gibbs-White.

03:05 PM

46 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Not a great display from Forest in that first half. It was only really Arsenal's mistakes that allowed Forest half chances to get into the game.

03:04 PM

Second half

Arsenal get us under way.

02:57 PM

A huge blow if Saka's injury is serious

02:52 PM

HALF TIME: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Arsenal are in front through a goal that came early from Martinelli – his fifth goal of the campaign.

But an injury to Saka, and possibly Xhaka too, will be worrying for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will be increasingly nervy the longer it stays 1-0 – Forest almost capitalised after a dopey pass out the back from Gabriel, and they looked threatening from the set piece moments later.

02:49 PM

Sam Dean on Gabriel's moment of madness

The only way Forest are going to get back into this game is if Arsenal gift them a goal. All of Forest's threat has come from Arsenal errors, including that moment of insanity from Gabriel a few minutes before the break. The longer it stays 1-0, though, the nervier Arsenal will become...

02:47 PM

45 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Two minutes of added time.

02:47 PM

44 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

A vital block by White for Arsenal. Almost a self-inflicted blow by the Gunners. Gabriel tries to play out from his own penalty box, but it's straight to Lingard who lets rip, first time. White is the saviour, throwing himself at that with conviction.

Forest threaten from the ensuing set piece after Nelson gives away a free kick, but Ramsdale smothers the ball.

Xhaka's gone down after a challenge from Gibbs-White. A yellow for Gibbs-White, and Xhaka's getting some medical treatment.

Xhaka - AP
Xhaka - AP

02:43 PM

42 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Partey tries a clever ball for Xhaka into the inside-left channel, a very difficult ball to play, and it's too far for the Switzerland playmaker to get there.

02:41 PM

39 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Forest win their first corner, Jesus conceding.

Gibbs-White with the ball in, Cook meets it, but it's hacked away with desperation by Odegaard. Forest win it back, but Arsenal quickly turn it over and counter, Martinelli spearheading.

02:38 PM

36 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

The Arsenal siege continues. Aurier does well against Martinelli who cuts inside from the left flank, but the Brazilian pokes it off the Forest defender to win a corner.

The corner's headed away decisively by the Forest defence, but only for to be recycled into another Arsenal attack.

02:35 PM

32 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Forest have a rare foray into Arsenal's final third, Lingard picking the ball up and it's a three vs three situation.

Lingard takes on the shot on the edge of the D, but it's a very poor effort – the ball spinning wildly closer to the corner flag than Ramsdale's net.

02:33 PM

Sam Dean on Saka

Worrying moments for Arsenal and England as Bukayo Saka limps off the pitch. He so rarely misses any action for Arsenal, and he is routinely clattered by opposition defenders (the first foul on him today came after just 50 seconds).

Saka had played on after the tackle that appeared to cause him problems, but he did not look comfortable. Reiss Nelson is on his place.

Saka - REUTERS
Saka - REUTERS

02:32 PM

29 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

And now Nelson's won a free kick, five or so yards out from the D after Gibbs-White committed a foul.

Odegaard takes, it's off the wall. High pressure from Jesus, but Lodi deals with it.

Arsenal are suffocating the back line of Forest here, it's hard work for Coopers men out there.

02:30 PM

27 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Martinelli, played in Odegaard, whips one in towards the back post, trying to pick out Nelson. Good pressure from the man who has just comes on to win a corner.

02:28 PM

26 mins: Saka comes off injured

Standing ovation from the Emirates public. Reiss Nelson replaces him.

02:26 PM

Thom Gibbs at the Emirates

Bit worried about Bukayo Saka here. Looked slightly hurt early on, but then roused himself to pull off a short corner routine, so I wondered if it was all a devious ploy. Then he got a kick from a Forest defender and needed some treatment.

He is still moving gingerly, pulled up with a grimace after that shot over moments ago. Worrying for Arsenal, and England too based on Raheem Sterling's current form.

Saka - PA
Saka - PA

02:25 PM

Arsenal celebrated Martinelli's goal with Pablo Mari's shirt

Pablo Mari shirt - PA
Pablo Mari shirt - PA

02:24 PM

21 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

A slight worry for Arsenal – and England – here. Saka is not running at full speed and is clearly carrying a knock that he can't shake off.

02:23 PM

19 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Partey plays in Xhaka with a lovely off-side trap beating ball down the inside left channel. Xhaka takes his time and picks out Martinelli, 12 yards out, unmarked.

Martinelli goes for it, but Lodi clears off the line!

You get the sense that there are going to be more goals from Arsenal this afternoon if they carry on like this.

02:20 PM

18 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Good tackle by Tomiyasu on Gibbs-White for Arsenal to reclaim possession in the middle of the park.

Forest get it back, but Jesus makes a run to the right-back position to dispossess Kouyate. Such is the way this Arsenal team works together these days.

02:18 PM

Here's that Pablo Mari shirt up close

02:17 PM

14 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Saka's gone down on the edge of the Forest box, looked like a foul, but it comes to Xhaka and then Jesus who gets a shot away. He snatches at it though and doesn't connect properly. Looks like Simon Hooper played the advantage there.

02:14 PM

12 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Tomiyasu is the latest Arsenal player to have a dig, this from a corner. He clips his shot over, but it's looking ominous for Steve Cooper's Forest. Arsenal have been brilliant, in total control so far, exploiting the spaces down both flanks and creating space to get attempts away.

02:12 PM

Sam Dean at the Emirates

Forest's game plan was clear for all to see: sit in, hold the shape and frustrate Arsenal's attackers. There was no attempt to press in the opposition half in the first few minutes.

Unfortunately for the visitors, such an approach only works if you are going to be alert in the box. The Forest defenders lost track of Martinelli, who converted Saka's cross.

02:09 PM

7 mins: Arsenal 1 Forest 0

Jesus skins his man and gets a shot away inside the Forest box, but he fires just wide of Henderson's top-left corner.

02:08 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 1 Forest 0 (Martinelli, 5)

It's exactly what Arteta wanted – a quick start to calm the nerves.

Saka is played through on the right-corner of the 18-yard box... he sees Martinelli darting in, making a diagonal run across, he fires it in towards him and the Brazilian gets a clinical header on it, beyond Henderson.

Arsenal have come out flying here.

02:05 PM

The sun's now out in north London after a drizzly morning

Emirates - PA
Emirates - PA

02:04 PM

3 mins: Arsenal 0 Forest 0

Calm from Forest so far, not allowing Arsenal to play between the lines, closing down the spaces. Let's see if they're able to retain the ball once they get into possession.

02:03 PM

1 mins: Arsenal 0 Forest 0

Lodi's gone in hard on Saka – aggressive in the press, I think we'll see a lot of that this afternoon – giving away an early free kick on the halfway line.

02:01 PM

Kick off!

Forest get us under way.

Simon Hooper officiates today.

01:57 PM

The teams are emerging; a reminder of the line ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Nelson, Alencar, Hein.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Renan Lodi, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard.

Subs: Worrall, Mangala, Williams, Hennessey, O'Brien, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Boly.

01:54 PM

Arsenal warm ups

Arsenal - Shutterstock
Arsenal - Shutterstock
Gabriel Jesus - Getty Images
Gabriel Jesus - Getty Images

01:52 PM

Warm ups: Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard

Morgan Gibbs-White - REUTERS
Morgan Gibbs-White - REUTERS
Jesse Lingard - REUTERS
Jesse Lingard - REUTERS

01:37 PM

Solidarity with Pablo Mari

The 29-year-old on-loan defender (at Serie A Monza) is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in an Italian supermarket this week.

Arsenal players and staff hold up a the shirt of Arsenal's Pablo Mari - Getty Images
Arsenal players and staff hold up a the shirt of Arsenal's Pablo Mari - Getty Images

01:33 PM

Sam Dean at the Emirates

After a chastening night in Holland on Thursday, Arsenal need to show a reaction here. Their early-season zip has faded in recent games, and it feels a little bit like they are stumbling towards the World Cup break.

A return to the form of August and September would erase those fears, though, and return Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the table. Arteta will want a fast start.

01:33 PM

The run in to the World Cup for these sides

Arsenal face FC Zurich (Europa League), Chelsea, Brighton (League Cup), and Wolves.

Nottingham have got Brentford, Tottenham (League Cup), and Crystal Palace.

01:24 PM

Sam Dean is in the press box for Telegraph Sport this afternoon

01:22 PM

The Forest bus

Forest bus - Action Images
Forest bus - Action Images

It didn't get lost on the way like the Bodo/Glimt one the other day:

01:12 PM

Steve Cooper makes one change to the side that sent Liverpool packing

Renan Lodi replaces Neco Williams at left-back.

01:09 PM

Mikel Arteta opts for the same starting XI that drew with Southampton

Mikel Arteta - Getty Images
Mikel Arteta - Getty Images

01:02 PM

Team news: Nottingham Forest's starting XI

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Renan Lodi, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard.

Subs: Worrall, Mangala, Williams, Hennessey, O'Brien, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Boly.

01:02 PM

Team news: Arsenal's starting XI

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Nelson, Alencar, Hein.

12:00 PM

Can Arsenal overcome blip in form and return to the Premier League summit?

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest this afternoon in the first of two Sunday Premier League fixtures, as the Gunners look to return to the top of the table after Manchester City nabbed three points at Leicester yesterday.

This is a second vs bottom clash, but Steve Cooper's side have shown promise of a reversal in form since the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester on October 3, pulling off a remarkable win over Liverpool last weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand. have stalled after one of their best starts to a Premier League season: they drew against Southampton last weekend and suffered a chastening 2-0 defeat to PSV in the Europa League on Thursday in one of their worst performances of the campaign.

Gabriel Jesus has not scored in six games – after netting five in his first eight games – and Mikel Arteta has not hid his concern about his side scoring just four goals in the last five games in all competitions.

"Obviously, that run of a lack of goals has to end for us to be in a position to win more matches, that is for sure."

"Training is very restricted but sometimes there are a lot of mental things that you can work on and then discuss about experiences they have had," he said.

"It is not the first time that Eddie or Gabi have gone five games without scoring a goal in their careers – that happens to any striker that I have known of and they have to deal with that, it is part of their job."

The Gunners are suddenly in need of a lift. Arteta said after the defeat on Thursday: "I'm very disappointed. It’s the end of a long run where we won a lot of games and today is our first defeat (since the start of September) and we have to reset."

"We’re disappointed tonight but there’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We have to react. On Sunday, we have a really important game, and then we’ll look at Zurich."

