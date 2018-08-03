Sarri to stamp authority at Chelsea by blocking Hazard or Courtois departures

Maurizio Sarri will tell Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois that they are going nowhere

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is set to stamp his authority and tell wantaway stars Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois that they are going nowhere.

The duo are due back at Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham today, three weeks after Belgium secured a third-placed finish at the World Cup, and Sarri will have face-to-face meetings with them both.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in both Courtois and Hazard, yet Chelsea are not willing to sell their players ahead of Sarri’s first season in charge.

Courtois’ deal at Stamford Bridge runs out next summer and suggestions were that Chelsea’s stance on the keeper’s future had softened in recent weeks, but they have been unable to find a suitable replacement.

That means Courtois is likely to stay, despite his apparent desire to move back to Madrid, where his family still reside, and he could leave on a free next year.

Thibaut Courtois may have to wait another year before he returns to Madrid

If the transfer window still shut at the end of August, the Blues might have had time to find a replacement, but the early finish next week seems to have scuppered any hope of a move. Real reportedly had a £35m bid turned down for Courtois last month.

Hazard, meanwhile, has long been linked with a move to Real and hinted that his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to an end during the World Cup.

Eden Hazard shone at the World Cup – but he won’t be playing in the Champions League, with Chelsea unlikely to sell him

But Chelsea do not want to sell their star player ahead of Sarri’s first year as head coach and he has two year’s remaining on his current deal, with a more lucrative contract offer still on the table too.

The lack of Champions League football in west London this year meant many thought Hazard would leave, now Chelsea look to be playing hardball.

