Courtois' Chelsea future will be decided tomorrow: Sarri

Thibaut Courtois' Chelsea future could be decided tomorrow Maurizio Sarri says he will discuss Thibaut Courtois' future on Monday

Maurizio Sarri will speak to Thibaut Courtois over his Chelsea future on Monday, and has potentially paved the way for the goalkeeper’s exit, as the new manager only wants “only players with high levels of motivation”.

Belgium international Courtois has been on an extended break after helping his country to the World Cup semi-finals, though his future has remained a topic of discussion with his contract up next year.

Courtois' agent Christophe Henrotay has claimed his client, a former Atletico Madrid loanee, wishes to return to the Spanish capital where his children live and Sarri will address his future once he returns to the club on Monday.

READ MORE: Hazard requests more time off from Chelsea

READ MORE: Sarri wants more hard work from Blues after 'crazy' pre-season

It was put to Sarri that Courtois’s agent had publicly said the club should let him leave for Real Madrid, and although the coach claimed he was “not interested” in what the representative had to say, he admitted he would have to consider the situation if Chelsea’s No 1 said the same to him in person.

"I have no reaction on the agent, I am not interested in the agent, I want to hear [from] Courtois," Sarri said after the Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

Courtois is strongly rumoured to want to move to Madrid to be closer to his family

"If Courtois says the same to me, [then] I have to speak with my club, of course, because I want only players with a very high level of motivation.

"I don’t have anything to answer to the agent."

Courtois' club and international colleague Eden Hazard is another who has been strongly linked with a transfer to Madrid in this window.

READ MORE: Barcelona refuse to dampen Paul Pogba rumours

READ MORE: Jose’s transfer war with Man Utd takes new twist

Sarri revealed he has already spoken with both Courtois and Hazard recently and is relaxed about their situations.

Story Continues

"I talk (with) them two days ago so I know what they will say to me tomorrow; I'm ready," Sarri told BT Sport.

Asked whether there would be good news, Sarri replied: "I think more good than bad."