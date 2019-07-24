Sarrazin convinced about Ginetta LMP1 car's potential

was part of SMP Racing's WEC programme last year, but was left on the sidelines when the Russian squad announced the termination of its LMP1 project earlier this month.

The 43-year-old however was called up to test for the factory Team LNT Ginetta squad at Barcelona on Tuesday, with his experience of the AER engine considered a valuable boost.

After sampling the G60-LT-P1 on Tuesday, Sarrazin told Motorsport.com he is convinced Ginetta has the potential to challenge Rebellion Racing for top LMP1 privateer honours in the 2019/20 campaign.

"It was a big shock," Sarrazin said of the SMP announcement. "I felt very well in the team, we did an incredible improvement in one year and a half.

"It’s impossible to beat Toyota for sure but it was a good fight with Rebellion, it was exciting for the drivers and the team. But it’s like that, you never know what will happen.

"After that I had no drive, then I had a last-minute call from Ginetta. I think we can do a good job. The engine is reliable now, [AER] worked very hard for a year and a half with [SMP]."

#5 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1- AER: Charlie Robertson, Michael Simpson

