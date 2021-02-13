Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary: Remembering 'Nightingale of India' who fueled freedom struggle, women's rights movement

One of the most prominent figures in India's freedom struggle, Sarojini Naidu, also known as the 'Nightingale of India' was a political activist and poet. It was her prowess in poetry which earned her the moniker.

Sarojini was born in a Bengali family in Hyderabad on 13 February, 1879 and was eventually drawn towards Indian National Congress' movement to liberate India from the British. She went on to become a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and was subsequently appointed President of the Indian National Congress in 1925.

After India gained independence in 1947, Naidu was appointed as the governor of the United Provinces, which is today known as Uttar Pradesh. With her appointment, she became India's first woman governor.

Naidu had been imprisoned a number of times with Mahatma Gandhi while participating in India's freedom struggle. In 1942, while Gandhi was leading the Quit India Movement, the British government imprisoned her for almost two years.

She wrote several heartwarming poems on themes such as romance, patriotism and tragedy.

The birth anniversary of Naidu is celebrated as National Women's Day in India. The day recognises the power of women in the country and their significant voices in bringing about change and progress.

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes on her birth anniversary, saying, "My tributes to the 'Nightingale of India', Sarojini Naidu Ji on her birth anniversary today. She was an eminent freedom fighter, distinguished scholar, gifted orator and a celebrated poetess. Her contribution to the uplift and emancipation of women will be always remembered."

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My humble tributes to prominent freedom fighter, poet, writer, thinker Sarojini Naidu ji on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable spirit, courage and her struggle for upliftment of women would always be an inspiration."

"Remembering Poet, Freedom fighter, Politician 'Nightingale of India' Sarojini Naidu on her 142nd Birth Anniversary," tweeted Telangana State Police.

