Sarnia Sting has three games postponed because of COVID-19 concerns

TORONTO — The Sarnia Sting have had their next three games postponed by the Ontario Hockey League because of concerns over COVID-19.

Sarnia's games on Wednesday and Friday against the London Knights will be rescheduled, as well as a game against the Windsor Spitfires on Jan. 2.

The OHL announced the postponements on Sunday.

The league and the Sting say they will not have any further comment on the club's COVID-19 outbreak at this time.

All three games will be rescheduled at a later date.

The OHL will provide information on the new dates for the games when the details are confirmed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press