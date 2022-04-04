Sarnia man pleads to second-degree murder in killing of his fiance

A Sarnia man has admitted to killing his fiance, shooting her eight or nine times while she sat in a red chair in their Sarnia garage.

Joseph Dicarlo, 45, and Natalie Bartlett were in a three-year relationship before her death. Dicarlo had accused her that fall of cheating while she accused him of a physical assault, something which he denied.

She had moved out of the home with her two young children to London for about two months where she enrolled the two girls in school.

The pair reunited in Dec. 2020. By Dec. 17, they were engaged.

But Assistant Crown Attorney Suzanne LaSha told Sarnia Court March 23, the relationship turned sour. LaSha said the text messages that were exchanged between them showed the tension. Dicarlo had texted his fiancé that he wanted her out of the house just days before the murder.

The couple was sleeping in separate bedrooms a week before the murder, LaSha said. Bartlett, she added, was giving him the silent treatment just two days before her death, just waiting for him to erupt so she could call the police.

On the night she was killed, Barlett and Dicarlo fought about the dishes. She gathered them up and dumped them on the bed he was sleeping in. Later that night, he gathered them up again and moved them to her bed.

Late in the evening, they were in the garage having drinks, as they usually did according the agreed statement of facts.

Dicarlo, a hunter who had guns stored in the home, went to his gun case and retrieved a nine millimeter handgun from the gun case and went back to the garage.

LaSha says Dicarlo shot Bartlett eight or nine times in the back while the children slept in the house.

One unspent bullet was found on a stool in the garage.

Dicarlo called for an ambulance and gave the Lee Court address telling the dispatcher the 39 year old resident isn’t breathing.

The dispatcher asked if he can start CPR and Dicarlo said “possibly” according to the transcript of the 9-1-1 call.

When the dispatcher asked what happened, Dicarlo hangs up.

Story continues

Police arrived at the home to find the man outside and relatively calm.

Inside they found the still warm body of the victim, obviously shot a number of times.

The agreed statement of facts read into the record says gun residue and Bartlett’s blood were found on Dicarlo’s hands.

Police arrested Dicarlo and charged him with first degree murder.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Sarnia Superior Court on March 23.

He has been in custody since being arrested during the night of the murder.

Bartlett’s murder was the fourth in two weeks in January which shook the community.

- The Independent

Blake Ellis, The Independent