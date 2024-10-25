Sarina Wiegman left with serious concerns after Lionesses defeat but Georgia Stanway display offers comfort

Georgia Stanway tried to drag England back into the match (Getty Images)

It was at Wembley Stadium just over two years ago that Keira Walsh was crowned player of the match as the Lionesses beat Germany to win Euro 2022.

Walsh was a worthy winner of the award, with her performance that day capping off a memorable tournament that was followed by a world-record move from Manchester City to Barcelona.

Since then, though, Walsh’s partner in midfield, Georgia Stanway, has stepped out of her shadow and this display, in a rematch of the final from two years ago, reinforced that.

With England 3-0 down inside 30 minutes, it was Stanway who did her best to drag them out of a hole and back into the game.

The midfielder struck twice before the break, slotting a penalty for her first and finishing well inside the box after Beth Mead teed her up for a second.

Stanway was the heartbeat of England’s midfield, breaking play up but still having an impact going forward. Indeed, Ella Toone was playing as the Lionesses’ No10 - but it was Stanway who looked the most likely to score.

Her performance will have come as no surprise to her German opponents, who have seen the 25-year-old’s development first hand.

Georgia Stanway netted a quickfire brace in an impressive performance (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Stanway moved to Bayern Munich just after England won Euro 2022 and it has helped her mature into one of the game’s best midfielders.

For the Lionesses, she has grown into a leader and one of their most consistent performers during Sarina Wiegman’s reign. Even as England fell to a 4-3 defeat, here, she still impressed and showed why she is vital to the evolution of this side.

Stanway was one of the few to keep her head during a truly bonkers game. Germany were 3-2 up at half-time, however both sides will have gone in at the break feeling they left goals out there.

England and Germany were incredibly lax with their defending and, even if this was a friendly, it would have left Wiegman with some serious concerns as the Lionesses build towards defending their crown at next summer’s Euros.

Even Stanway’s heroics were not enough to save England, who shipped three first-half goals for the first time in a decade.

They almost gifted Germany more, too, and this was not the night Hannah Hampton would have been hoping for. Given the nod over Mary Earps, the Chelsea goalkeeper was left dreadfully exposed by the defence in front of her.

It was the first time in Wingman’s reign that England have conceded more than three goals - and the worry will be that it could easily have been more.

The Euros is still nine months away, but Wiegman has plenty to ponder. At least Stanway’s performance has given her one less thing to worry about.