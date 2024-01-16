Sarina Wiegman extends England deal to 2027 World Cup

Sarina Wiegman led England women to Euro glory in 2022 - PA/John Walton

Sarina Wiegman has extended her contract as England head coach through to the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The existing contract of the Netherlands-born coach, who guided England to European Championship glory in 2022 and to the final of the 2023 World Cup, had been set to expire after Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

The 54-year-old, who has reached the final of the past four major tournaments across her spells with the Holland and England national teams, says “we have unfinished business”, as her assistant Arjan Veurink also extends his stay until 2027.

“I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two-and-a-half years,” Wiegman said. “I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy. Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can’t wait to start the Euro qualifiers, followed by the World Cup.

“I would like to thank Mark Bullingham, Debbie Hewitt and the FA Board for their support. I also must mention Arjan Veurink, I am delighted he has also extended his stay. It is a fantastic job working with these amazing players and alongside great colleagues. And, of course, it is very special to be able to play a part in giving our fans such wonderful moments.”

Wiegman’s future had been the subject of much speculation during last year’s World Cup. Her success with England has seen her linked with a series of other high-profile jobs around the world, including suggestions she could be a candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as the England men’s manager in the long-run, but she has now committed to the Lionesses for two more major tournaments.

“We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football,” said the Football Association chief executive Bullingham. “She has achieved so much through her outstanding work as a coach and leader, and there is more to come. The aim with our England teams is to be a consistent competitive force in major tournaments, and Sarina has helped us achieve that – building on what had been several years of positive progress.

“She has also been a tremendous ambassador for the women’s game, and English football in general. Her commitment to what we are trying to do to grow the grass roots for all and promote the Lionesses player pathway is there for all to see. Sarina is an inspiration to so many at home and abroad, and it is great that her time with us at Wembley and St. George’s Park will continue.”

Wiegman’s side have missed out on the summer’s Olympics on behalf of Team GB and narrowly missed out on a place in February’s Nations League finals, so their next action will be in February, when they play to play friendlies overseas, before their campaign to qualify for 2025’s European Championship begins.

FA will be ecstatic at Wiegman remaining

This news will be a major boost for England and the FA, not least because it was becoming increasingly unclear which manager they would have turned to if Wiegman had decided to leave in 2025 at the end of her original contract.

The list of other experienced and successful women’s coaches with the sufficient profile that could have taken on the England job is not a long one. The Women’s Super League’s most successful manager Emma Hayes was snapped up by the United States and Casey Stoney – widely tipped as a possible future England head coach – is expected to be a strong contender to fill the Chelsea vacancy. Former Wales manager Gemma Grainer has also been appointed by Norway.

During the 2023 World Cup, Wiegman was guarded when asked about her future, but did say that four more years was a “long time” and her love of her family meant weighing up whether to extend her deal was never going to be a quick decision. She has, after all, continued living in the Netherlands throughout her tenure with the Lionesses. Yet, at the same time, it has also been abundantly clear how much she enjoys this job and coaching a group of players who are right at the top of their game.

The FA will be ecstatic to have agreed an extended deal for Wiegman, who won the Fifa Best women’s coach award for the fourth time. Her success at international level in the modern era has been unrivalled.

Her extension also raises the prospect of a blockbuster showdown with Hayes at the 2027 World Cup if England were to meet Hayes’s USA. Both sides will have high expectations for silverware and a newly-enthused rivalry could be on the cards.