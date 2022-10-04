Sarina Film Production's Timeless Love Qualifies for 2023 Oscars

MONTCLAIR, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Sarina Film Production's first short film, Timeless Love, written and produced by Simin Vaswani, has qualified for the 2023 Oscars and is eligible for an Academy Award nomination at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023.

"As a first-time filmmaker, I am thrilled at the recognition that Timeless Love has already received," said Simin Vaswani who wrote, produced and stars in the short dance film. "Qualifying for the Oscars underscores that there is an audience for films that focus on the human spirit, and our search for connection. I started Sarina Film Productions with a vision to tell stories that speak to common themes of the human condition - love, resilience, and strength in adversity - and I am so moved at the reception to our first film, and the impact that we will be able to have by telling these stories."

Timeless Love was first released in March 2022 and has won 45 awards at international festivals, recognized in every category in which it has been nominated. The film has been consistently praised for its high production quality.

Its world premiere was held at The London Fashion Film Festival in fall of 2022. In October, the film will have it's French Premiere at the Cannes 7th Art Awards, a New York Premiere at the New York Shorts International Film Festival, and a New Jersey Premiere at The Montclair Film Festival.

Timeless Love had its one week Oscar Qualifying theatrical run at the Lumiere Music Hall in Los Angeles from Sept 23-29 2022. Vaswani's next film is titled Resilient, due to be released in February of 2023.

Film Credits

Written & Produced - Simin Vaswani

Executive Producer - Harish Vaswani

Director - Breton Tyner-Bryan

Director of Photography/Cinematographer - Dominick Sivilli

Editor - Breton Tyner-Bryan

Choreographers - Travis and Jaimee Tuft

Actors and Dancers - Simin Vaswani, Travis Tuft

Music by - Sebastian Kauderer

Sound Design - Michael White, Harish Vaswani

Colorist - Tara Lynn Rye

Screenwriter - Simin Vaswani

Story editors - Jaimee Tuft, Leslie Berliant

Production Design - Simin Vaswani

Assistant Director - Bridget Keenan

Camera Assistant - Nathan Rodan

Costume Designers - Darina Jeleva, Darius Penkauskas, Jaimee Tuft, Simin Vaswani

Wardrobe Stylist - Breton Tyner-Bryan

Hair and Make Up - JoAnn Solomon

Trailer by Harish Vaswani

Poster by Bridget Keenan

Special Thanks - Ronit Singer, Cindy Suarez, Armando Fente, Victoria LaManna, Stephanie Garcia

Photo Credits

Styling - Simin Vaswani, Reza Shariffi

Hair and Makeup - Tamara Tott

Photographer - Anthony Sheridan

About Sarina Film Productions:

We turn creative power into visual art by inspiring our team's full potential in service to humanity.

sarinafilmproductions.com

IG @sarinafilmproductions

Contact:

Bridget Keenan

info@sarinafilmproductions.com

SOURCE: Sarina Film Productions





