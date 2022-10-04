Sarina Film Production's Timeless Love Qualifies for 2023 Oscars

Sarina Film Productions
·2 min read

MONTCLAIR, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Sarina Film Production's first short film, Timeless Love, written and produced by Simin Vaswani, has qualified for the 2023 Oscars and is eligible for an Academy Award nomination at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023.

Sarina Film Productions, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Press release picture
Sarina Film Productions, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Press release picture

"As a first-time filmmaker, I am thrilled at the recognition that Timeless Love has already received," said Simin Vaswani who wrote, produced and stars in the short dance film. "Qualifying for the Oscars underscores that there is an audience for films that focus on the human spirit, and our search for connection. I started Sarina Film Productions with a vision to tell stories that speak to common themes of the human condition - love, resilience, and strength in adversity - and I am so moved at the reception to our first film, and the impact that we will be able to have by telling these stories."

Timeless Love was first released in March 2022 and has won 45 awards at international festivals, recognized in every category in which it has been nominated. The film has been consistently praised for its high production quality.

Its world premiere was held at The London Fashion Film Festival in fall of 2022. In October, the film will have it's French Premiere at the Cannes 7th Art Awards, a New York Premiere at the New York Shorts International Film Festival, and a New Jersey Premiere at The Montclair Film Festival.

Sarina Film Productions, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Press release picture
Sarina Film Productions, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Press release picture

Timeless Love had its one week Oscar Qualifying theatrical run at the Lumiere Music Hall in Los Angeles from Sept 23-29 2022. Vaswani's next film is titled Resilient, due to be released in February of 2023.

Film Credits

Written & Produced - Simin Vaswani
Executive Producer - Harish Vaswani
Director - Breton Tyner-Bryan
Director of Photography/Cinematographer - Dominick Sivilli
Editor - Breton Tyner-Bryan
Choreographers - Travis and Jaimee Tuft
Actors and Dancers - Simin Vaswani, Travis Tuft
Music by - Sebastian Kauderer
Sound Design - Michael White, Harish Vaswani
Colorist - Tara Lynn Rye
Screenwriter - Simin Vaswani
Story editors - Jaimee Tuft, Leslie Berliant
Production Design - Simin Vaswani
Assistant Director - Bridget Keenan
Camera Assistant - Nathan Rodan
Costume Designers - Darina Jeleva, Darius Penkauskas, Jaimee Tuft, Simin Vaswani
Wardrobe Stylist - Breton Tyner-Bryan
Hair and Make Up - JoAnn Solomon
Trailer by Harish Vaswani
Poster by Bridget Keenan
Special Thanks - Ronit Singer, Cindy Suarez, Armando Fente, Victoria LaManna, Stephanie Garcia

Photo Credits
Styling - Simin Vaswani, Reza Shariffi
Hair and Makeup - Tamara Tott
Photographer - Anthony Sheridan

About Sarina Film Productions:

We turn creative power into visual art by inspiring our team's full potential in service to humanity.

sarinafilmproductions.com
IG @sarinafilmproductions

Contact:
Bridget Keenan
info@sarinafilmproductions.com

SOURCE: Sarina Film Productions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718658/Sarina-Film-Productions-Timeless-Love-Qualifies-for-2023-Oscars

Latest Stories

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th