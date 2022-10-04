Sarina Film Production's Timeless Love Qualifies for 2023 Oscars
MONTCLAIR, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Sarina Film Production's first short film, Timeless Love, written and produced by Simin Vaswani, has qualified for the 2023 Oscars and is eligible for an Academy Award nomination at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023.
"As a first-time filmmaker, I am thrilled at the recognition that Timeless Love has already received," said Simin Vaswani who wrote, produced and stars in the short dance film. "Qualifying for the Oscars underscores that there is an audience for films that focus on the human spirit, and our search for connection. I started Sarina Film Productions with a vision to tell stories that speak to common themes of the human condition - love, resilience, and strength in adversity - and I am so moved at the reception to our first film, and the impact that we will be able to have by telling these stories."
Timeless Love was first released in March 2022 and has won 45 awards at international festivals, recognized in every category in which it has been nominated. The film has been consistently praised for its high production quality.
Its world premiere was held at The London Fashion Film Festival in fall of 2022. In October, the film will have it's French Premiere at the Cannes 7th Art Awards, a New York Premiere at the New York Shorts International Film Festival, and a New Jersey Premiere at The Montclair Film Festival.
Timeless Love had its one week Oscar Qualifying theatrical run at the Lumiere Music Hall in Los Angeles from Sept 23-29 2022. Vaswani's next film is titled Resilient, due to be released in February of 2023.
Film Credits
Written & Produced - Simin Vaswani
Executive Producer - Harish Vaswani
Director - Breton Tyner-Bryan
Director of Photography/Cinematographer - Dominick Sivilli
Editor - Breton Tyner-Bryan
Choreographers - Travis and Jaimee Tuft
Actors and Dancers - Simin Vaswani, Travis Tuft
Music by - Sebastian Kauderer
Sound Design - Michael White, Harish Vaswani
Colorist - Tara Lynn Rye
Screenwriter - Simin Vaswani
Story editors - Jaimee Tuft, Leslie Berliant
Production Design - Simin Vaswani
Assistant Director - Bridget Keenan
Camera Assistant - Nathan Rodan
Costume Designers - Darina Jeleva, Darius Penkauskas, Jaimee Tuft, Simin Vaswani
Wardrobe Stylist - Breton Tyner-Bryan
Hair and Make Up - JoAnn Solomon
Trailer by Harish Vaswani
Poster by Bridget Keenan
Special Thanks - Ronit Singer, Cindy Suarez, Armando Fente, Victoria LaManna, Stephanie Garcia
Photo Credits
Styling - Simin Vaswani, Reza Shariffi
Hair and Makeup - Tamara Tott
Photographer - Anthony Sheridan
About Sarina Film Productions:
We turn creative power into visual art by inspiring our team's full potential in service to humanity.
sarinafilmproductions.com
IG @sarinafilmproductions
Contact:
Bridget Keenan
info@sarinafilmproductions.com
