Sarfraz Manzoor: In lockdown my middle-class kids are finally getting a taste of my working-class childhood

My children are bored. It is half-term and they are at home slowly going out of their minds. It is almost a year since Boris Johnson announced the first national lockdown and Laila and Ezra have, like so many of us, struggled to adjust to the new normal. They have grown up used to many of the privileges of middle-class London life — the play dates and foreign holidays, the sleepovers and fencing classes, the restaurants and museums. This past year all that has been taken away.

I don’t blame them for feeling disorientated and occasionally distressed. It is hard to get overly enthused about the prospect of yet another walk around the same park. Ezra is four, which means a quarter of his life has been spent in lockdown — I shudder to think what the long-term impact of all this is likely to be on their generation. These are indeed strange days and most people have known nothing like them. But having grown up in a traditional working-class Pakistani home in the Eighties there is a jarring sense of déjà vu to the lockdown — it reminds me of my childhood.

I grew up in Luton. My dad worked on the production line at the Vauxhall car factory so money was very tight. We never went on any holidays, my clothes were mostly from jumble sales and I don’t remember any birthday presents or parties. The only book in the house was the Koran. I never left the house, couldn’t see any friends and spent most of my time in front of a television screen, listening to music and reading books. I thought my life was cursed but it turns out that in fact my childhood provided excellent training for how to survive a pandemic. If you think a year under lockdown is bad try surviving 18 of them.

I was eventually released from my Luton lockdown through mass testing — specifically passing my A-levels, which allowed me to leave Luton to study at university in Manchester and later move to London. These days I lead a very middle-class life and almost all the traces of my working-class childhood have gone, which is why when Laila and Ezra watched my movie Blinded by the Light, which depicted my Luton childhood, they were so shocked.

It was not so much the grim depictions of racism but the fact that my dad actually believed he could tell me what to do, and that I listened to him. The claustrophobia and tedium of my childhood days is a vanished world to which my kids could not relate — but that was before the pandemic. The lockdown has helped bridge the generation gap because my kids’ lockdown life is so eerily similar to my Luton childhood —stuck at home, unable to visit friends, not allowed to go to the cinema and forced to pass the time watching television and reading. When I was nine I learnt to play chess and this week I taught my own nine-year-old the game — life coming full circle as Laila and I bonded and in so doing went from bored to board.

Amanda Holden has marked her 50th birthday by posing in the nude on top of a giant cake, an image she posted on social media. I am going to be 50 in June and I have been racking my brain trying to think of how to make it feel special during lockdown. I never thought I would live to see the day when I would be inspired by Amanda Holden, and I was right. On balance I would rather celebrate by getting dressed in a smart suit and eating a big cake rather than stripping down to my birthday suit and lying on top of one.

