Sarepta Therapeutics Insider Ups Holding By 47% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SRPT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sarepta Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Michael Chambers made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.0m worth of shares at a price of US$105 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$108. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Sarepta Therapeutics insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Michael Chambers was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Michael Chambers bought a total of 103.27k shares over the year at an average price of US$106. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sarepta Therapeutics insiders own 4.3% of the company, currently worth about US$429m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sarepta Therapeutics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Sarepta Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Sarepta Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sarepta Therapeutics you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

