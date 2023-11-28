When Will Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SRPT) future prospects. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The US$7.8b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$703m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$691m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Sarepta Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 15 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Sarepta Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$251m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 67%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Sarepta Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Sarepta Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Sarepta Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Sarepta Therapeutics worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Sarepta Therapeutics is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Sarepta Therapeutics’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

