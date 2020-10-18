Sardinia Open 2020: Serbia's Laslo Djere wins tournament with straight sets victory over Marco Cecchinato

Cagliari: Serbia's Laslo Djere ousted home hope Marco Cecchinato in two sets to win his second ATP title in the Sardinia Open tournament on Sunday.

Djere, 25, won 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 against the Italian wildcard, having also previously won on clay in Rio de Janeiro last year.

The 74th-ranked Serb held off a fightback from 28-year-old Cecchinato in the second set to win through after 2hr 19min.

"It's tough losing a final but I leave here with so many positive things because now I am coming back to the Top 100," said Cecchinato, the 2018 French Open semi-finalist.

The former world number 16 had been bidding for his fourth career title.

The tournament was the final on clay in a season which has been thrown into turmoil because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini was forced to pull out on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

