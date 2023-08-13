‘Sardine core’ – the tinned-fish fashion phenomenon sweeping the internet

Sardines are having a style 'moment' right now, triggered by a resurgence of interest in tinned fish

Back in 1935, sardines were making a splash. Favourite of the smart set Vyvyan Holland, Oscar Wilde’s son, even opened a club devoted to tasting them. But such a high-water mark was not to last.

In the intervening years, especially during the Second World War, sardines became a tinned staple: cheap, practical and – packed with protein and oil – healthy.

Now, nearly 100 years on, sardines are making a style comeback, appearing on fabric, mugs, and even inspiring a £3,000 “It” bag.

So, how did the little fish with the bold flavour and the intense, um, scent, manage such a transformation? We can thank – as ever – TikTok.

The trend began as a generation discovered tinned fish in general, designating them “hot girl snacks”. One poster remarked: “It’s always pickle girlies this, olive girlies that. What about the tinned fish girlies? The vibe, the lifestyle, the taste level, the glowing skin is unmatched.”

The sardine-centric trend, however, was set alight by Ali Hooke, the American chef and content creator, with her viral TikTok series sharing her weekly “tinned fish date night”, at home with her husband (which now includes 51 posts), in which they crack open a few tins of sardines for a romantic dinner – videos tagged #tinfishdatenight have been viewed 16.1 million times.

It was then a quick flick of the tail from table to wardrobe, gaining hype when fashion TikTokker “Cambriaistrying” shared a video earlier this year detailing some of her favourite items in the trend.

Among these was the Liberez les Sardines range by Clare V, an American fashion site, which included a completely sold-out printed sweatshirt, trucker hats, and a vintage gold sardine charm.

Closer to home, you could have picked up a “retro” print tinned-sardine shift dress from Urban Outfitters – had it not sold out already.

Even elite designers are buying into the trend, with the release of the “Sardine” bag from Bottega Veneta (£3,140) – a chic blend of the label’s signature weave design with an artfully innovative slender gold sardine handle. The luxury fashion house says the sardine “doubles [up] as a jewel” – and the bag has been seen on the arm of supermodels such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner.

Mary Fellowes, founder of GreenWith Studio and a former editor of international editions of Vogue, says we shouldn’t be surprised at the sardine’s elevation to style icon.

“Pop-cultural and lifestyle trends are often cyclical,” Fellowes says. “The TikTok generation discovering the joys, and irony, of tinned fish is not dissimilar to Gen Y discovering the joys of vinyl. The appeal is also in the wit – look back at Schiaparelli’s 1930s lobster hat, and YSL’s lip motif. It is a nod to surrealism.”

Happily, for actual fishing folk, the appeal of the sardine itself is also on the rise. Although demand has reached such astronomical levels – according to Euromonitor International data, sales of canned seafood in the US rose 9.7 per cent to $2.7 billion in 2022 – that concerns have been raised as to whether canneries can meet the demand. “This type of artisanal production can’t be scaled up easily,” Patrick Martinez, the founder of The Tinned Fish Market, told the Wall Street Journal.

Or is it just the packaging we want? Marian Kwei, a celebrity stylist and artistic director, says, “Part of the fuel for this trend, which has led to tinned-fish shortages this year, is how great the tins look. During this economically hard time, people are seeking attainable luxury, which can be had through the gourmet design of tinned fish.”

Responding to that demand, the cult tinned-seafood store Fishwife sells its fish in stunningly designed packages that resemble high-end beauty boxes.

There’s even a way to bring sardines into your life if you don’t want to eat or wear them, with interior designers picking up the motif, such as a La Sardine Française mug from an Anthropologie collaboration.

Tinned-seafood is enjoying a resurgence thanks to social media - getty

Megan Watkins, head stylist at SilkFred, agrees. “Brightly coloured vintage-style tins are sure to be a huge interiors trend for 2024 as people steer away from minimalist decor.

“Also, the coastal trend in general has been huge for interiors and fashion this year – think seafood-inspired plates, ocean-inspired print wallpaper and cute fish-shaped jugs.”

Not content with fishing for compliments, sardines, it seems, are extending their moment into a whole new wave.

Have you joined in on the tinned-fish craze? Let us know in the comments

