Sardar Udham Trailer: Vicky Kaushal Steps Into The Indian Revolutionary's Shoes

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film, Sardar Udham, is out. The clip shows Vicky aka Sardar Udham going to London to avenge the death of his countrymen. We get a glimpse of how Udham plans to strike at 'the heart of London'. He is put behind bars, tortured by the cops, but remains steadfast on his plan.

Take a look at the trailer:

Ahead of the trailer release, Vicky shared a new poster of the film, which features him as the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar, also stars Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October.

