Sardar Udham Trailer: Vicky Kaushal Steps Into The Indian Revolutionary's Shoes

Quint Entertainment
·1 min read

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited film, Sardar Udham, is out. The clip shows Vicky aka Sardar Udham going to London to avenge the death of his countrymen. We get a glimpse of how Udham plans to strike at 'the heart of London'. He is put behind bars, tortured by the cops, but remains steadfast on his plan.

Take a look at the trailer:

Ahead of the trailer release, Vicky shared a new poster of the film, which features him as the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar, also stars Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October.

Also Read: Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal Shares New Poster, Reveals Trailer Release Date

. Read more on Hot on Web by The Quint.Sardar Udham Trailer: Vicky Kaushal Steps Into The Indian Revolutionary's ShoesStood Up for Myself as I Was Taught That: R Ashwin on Exchange With Eoin Morgan . Read more on Hot on Web by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories