Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation's (NASDAQ:STRC) recent US$46m market cap decline means a loss of US$154k for insiders who bought this year

Insiders who acquired US$341k worth of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation's (NASDAQ:STRC) stock at an average price of US$3.41 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 14% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$187k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Brian Finn made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$189k worth of shares at a price of US$3.82 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.87 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Brian Finn.

Brian Finn purchased 100.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$3.41. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Sarcos Technology and Robotics insiders own 37% of the company, currently worth about US$106m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Sarcos Technology and Robotics insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

