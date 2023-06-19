What Is Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad's (KLSE:SOP) Share Price Doing?

While Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of RM2.33 to RM2.54. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad?

Great news for investors – Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR4.02, but it is currently trading at RM2.49 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -16% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SOP is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SOP, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SOP for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

