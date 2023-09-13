Sara Sharif: Three adults wanted by police over girl’s death ‘arrested in Pakistan and on flight to UK’

The father of Sara Sharif and two other adults, who are wanted for questioning over the 10-year-old’s death, have reportedly been arrested in Pakistan and are on a flight to the UK.

Sara was found dead at her home in Woking after officers were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, at about 2.50am on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Mr Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik have been the subject of an international manhunt.

Photos released by Surrey Police of (left to right) Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool, and Faisal Malik (Surrey Police/AFP via Getty Imag)

The three had flown to Pakistan from the UK a day before her body was discovered.

PA Media reported on Wednesday afternoon that they were on a flight to the UK, citing sources. All three are said to have flown to Dubai on a plane from an airport at Sialkot, in Punjab province, on Wednesday morning, according to the BBC.

They were expected to board a flight to London Gatwick later on Wednesday, the broadcaster said.

The AP news agency said the arrests had been confirmed by a police spokesperson in Sialkot.

Surrey Police said on Tuesday that they were working to secure the safe return of Sara’s five siblings from Pakistan after a court ruled the children would be temporarily moved to a government childcare facility. All five children travelled with the three adults to Pakistan on August 9.

The force said it had been working with Surrey County Council and international authorities after the Pakistani court made the ruling.

It is unclear where the children will ultimately be sent or for how long they may be kept in the facility.

The group of children were found by police on Monday evening at the home of Sara’s grandfather, Muhammad Sharif, in the northeastern city of Jhelum. He told the BBC he had been hiding the children in his home, but did not specify for how long.

Eyewitnesses told the broadcaster that officers had searched the property about 4.30pm local time on Monday, halting traffic and asking passersby not to film the police operation on their phones.

Last week, Ms Batool spoke publicly for the first time since the little girl was found dead.

In a clip of the footage posted online by Sky, Ms Batool showed no emotion as she describes Sara’s death as “an incident” and said she and her husband were willing to co-operate with UK authorities over the case.

Sara’s mother Olga Sharif gave an interview to the Polish television programme Uwaga! in which she spoke of the harrowing experience of going to view her daughter’s body.

She said: “One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised.

“Even now, when I close my eyes I can see what my baby looked like.”

Surrey Police have been approached for comment.